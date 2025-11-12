Trump's 'Really Kind' Act Following Death of Ozzy Osbourne Leaves His Widow in Tears

Sharon Osbourne, wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, broke down in tears as she recounted an act of kindness from President Donald Trump after her husband died earlier this year. During an emotional episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon and her two children with Ozzy, Kelly and Jack, sat down for a conversation where they discussed the kindness people showed them after Ozzy’s passing, including one gesture from the president.

The family played a voicemail that Trump left after the king of metal’s death during a segment of the program.

"Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family… Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy," Trump said in the voicemail. "I met him a few times and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Fighting not to gush tears, Sharon said, "He didn't have to call. That was really kind of him." You can bet liberal fans listening to the episode clenched their teeth and blew smoke out of their ears. For well over a decade, leftist media have worked nonstop to brand Trump as a racist and a Nazi, so whenever someone praises him, they instantly respond with vitriol. No doubt the Osbourne family will get plenty of hate for airing the message and saying kind things about the president.

The Osbourne matriarch then spoke about working with the president and First Lady Melania Trump, saying that, politics aside, she found the couple genuine and respectful.

"Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody wins," she said during the show. "Whoever you like, half of people are gonna [be unhappy], and now it’s more so than ever in history… You can’t come out a winner. All I know is a man I know — I worked with him for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to."

She went on, "He always asked, ‘How are the children? How’s Kelly? I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done. Their manners are great.’ He was just a great guy to talk to, and he always treated me with respect."

She told the audience her praise for Trump wasn’t political but personal. "Listen, I’m not American. I can’t vote. I don’t want to vote. I don’t vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will. But here’s the thing — all I know is he’s treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us — nothing. [His wife] Melania, the same. Nothing. And they have been great."

Sharon continued, "For him to take his time to do that for us … he doesn’t live in a bubble. He knows what’s happening in the streets. He knows what’s going on. And I can’t say that for our prime minister [in the United Kingdom]. Again, for President Trump and Melania, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Not only did Trump send a message, but King Charles also wrote a "lovely letter" after Ozzy’s passing.

"Our King. Now we’re talking," Sharon said, smiling as tears streamed down her face. "He’s an amazing person. Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy died, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many people."

"He didn’t have to do certain things he’s done for Ozzy. In the past — Ozzy’s birthday, when Ozzy lay in the hospital after the motorbike accident — he reached out," Sharon revealed. "He’s a good, caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy and I, we’re royalists… we respect him, we respect his family."

King Charles had the note hand-delivered.

