Colbert Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: His Job Is to Tell Us How to Think About the News

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert has finally admitted what he and other liberal hosts actually do for a living. Their job isn’t to be funny or entertaining. It’s not to give viewers an escape from the absurdity and difficulty of everyday life at the end of a long day. Apparently, their job is to tell us, the average working folk, how to think and process what we see in the news.

Mighty nice of him and Jimmy Kimmel to offer such a service for us brain-dead peons out here. There’s no way we could possibly reach our own conclusions about the issues of the day without the deep, insightful commentary Colbert and friends deliver. True American heroes.

“Why should shows like mine continue to exist?” Colbert recently asked himself. “We’re like your friend who, at the end of the day, paid attention to the news more than you did. And you’re aware of it; you just didn’t do the detail work we did. And then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it’s really more about how we feel about it—or I, who am the vehicle for that…. All those things that might have you feel confused or angry or anxious or happy.”

It couldn’t be clearer than that. Colbert admits his job is to spread the news and spoon-feed you his interpretation of it. Usually, he serves this dish as a helping of liberal propaganda designed to stuff your mind with junk so you have no room left for truth. Contrary to what you may have thought, late-night television doesn’t exist to entertain you or recap stories you missed during the day—it exists to tell you how to think about those stories.

This isn’t even the first time late-night talk show hosts have made similar comments in recent weeks. Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and producer, Molly McNearney, admitted during an interview that she cut ties with members of her family over their support for President Donald Trump. But the most telling statement came when she said, “My husband is out there fighting Donald Trump.”

McNearney just confessed that her husband, a late-night host, pushes a very specific agenda on his program. He actively works to oppose the president, shaping and crafting narratives that support whatever lies the Democratic Party promotes.

Breitbart writer John Nolte contrasts Kimmel, Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon with the former king of late-night, Johnny Carson. I’m old enough to remember when Carson was on the air, though I was very young by the time he reached the twilight of his career. I’ve also watched many clips from his shows. Carson always entertained. He believed that was his purpose—the reason he did the show.

Carson had a lot to say about celebrities who take the stage to bloviate about their political views and try to tell audiences what to think about current issues. He called it a “self-important feeling” that ruins things instead of improving the world.

"Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon turned late-night into self-important leftist propaganda. And Colbert’s claim that he’s just a friend helping you think about the day’s events is a flat-out lie. Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon aren’t 'friends,'" Nolte writes.

"They’re straight-up bullies. At the end of the day, they sit at the cool kids’ table and perform to delight the rest of the cool kids by yelling at everyone else about how awful and evil and uncaring they are if they don’t agree with the virtuous and compassionate cool kids," the conservative entertainment writer continues.

Nolte points out that a few late-night hosts still try to entertain viewers—HBO’s Bill Maher and Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, for example. They take the hot topics of the day and find laughs in them instead of lecturing audiences on how to think. In today’s parlance, they understand the assignment.

Colbert’s show ended earlier this year, and, despite what he says or believes, his downfall didn’t come from Trump Derangement Syndrome. CBS fired him because his show failed to entertain viewers. The data shows his program loses a staggering $50 million a year for the network. What do you expect from a show that spends its time pontificating and spinning narratives instead of meeting viewer expectations?

Until these guys finally get it, they’ll keep losing on the late-night circuit.

