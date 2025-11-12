Elitist Hypocrite Jasmine Crockett’s List of Luxury Expenditures

In case you needed more proof that Democrats are hypocritical plutocrats who impoverish the middle class and poor while enriching themselves, I give you Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Just this year, Crockett expended $75,000 — almost $10,000 higher than the average annual U.S. salary — on luxuries like limos, resorts, and personal security. Fox News obtained Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings detailing Crockett’s reckless and lavish spending.

Crockett is the congresswoman who is voting against the deal to end the shutdown, who referred to ICE amidst mounting anti-law enforcement violence as “slave patrols,” and called a rape/murder victim of an illegal alien a “random dead person.” She screamed about Trump’s ballroom, called to defund police, and asserted Republicans are restricting healthcare (by which she means no Obamacare for illegals). And like AOC, who wore a pricey “Tax the Rich” dress to a very expensive and exclusive event, Crockett never practices what she preaches. You see, we are not supposed to have law enforcement protection, steady jobs, or reasonable taxes — she’s too busy paying for her security and indulgent lifestyle off our money.

Fox found Crockett booked herself luxury hotels and transportation services in cities that included Martha’s Vineyard, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Notably, the expenses reviewed by Fox do not seem to indicate any significant expenditures in her home district, which includes Dallas. She couldn’t even bother to help out a few local businesses with her extravagant spending.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett is being brutally slammed for dishing out THOUSANDS on luxury amenities OUTSIDE her district, per FEC



- $4,175 on the Ritz-Carlton

- $2,304 on The Luxury Collection

- $5,326 on The West Hollywood Edition

- $1,173 on The Times Square Edition

-… pic.twitter.com/y8uRzXlVfC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Altogether, Fox found $25,748.87 for hotels and limos in her campaign spending this year.

The hotel expenses include $4,175.01 at the Ritz-Carlton and $2,304.79 at The Luxury Collection. Other hotel expenses include $5,326.52 to the West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles, $1,173.92 to the Times Square Edition in New York City, over $2,000 to the Cosmopolitan and Aria resort in Las Vegas and $2,703.14 to the Edgartown Inn and $3,160.93 at The Coco, both in Martha’s Vineyard. Additionally, Crockett’s campaign paid Chicago-based limousine service Transportation 4 U $2,728.00 for travel, as well as $2,310.30 to DCA Car LLC, a premium car and limousine service, and $1,254.00 to Bay Area Limousine.

The remaining $50,000 went to private security expenses, which, as Fox noted, is particularly ironic considering the representative’s previous support for the “defund the police” movement.

For example, in 2021, Crockett pontificated, “The Defund movement seeks to actually bring about healing and finally invest in our communities to make them safer, addressing the root causes of crime and by allowing the professionals to do their respective jobs. Defund is about finally being smart on crime. Defund is about lightening the load for our offices of all things they didn't sign up for. Defund is about finally being fiscally responsible when it comes to policing in this state.” But here she is whining that she has to pay for her security:

🚨 INSANE: Disgraced DEI Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett MELTS DOWN that she has to pay for her own security, claiming she deserves free tax-funded security guards. pic.twitter.com/0Nm3W6PDeb — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) November 12, 2025

But all of her self-righteousness about getting rid of law enforcement did not in the least extend to her own personal, precious self, because she is special and superior. Of course, she needs professionals with guns to protect her, because her life is valuable and yours isn’t. That is Crockett’s and the Democrat Party’s attitude in a nutshell.

