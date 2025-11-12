It Won't Be Long Before Jack Smith Gets a Whiff of the Stink Bomb His Spying Victims Snuck Into a Bill

Oh, to see Jack Smith's face when the disgraced Arctic Frost prosecutor gets a whiff of that stink bomb his U.S. Senate victims just snuck into the bill to end the government shutdown.

Advertisement

Smith was Joe Biden's special prosecutor assigned to target President Donald Trump in 2022, aiming to imprison the then-former president for allegedly trying to steal the 2020 election. That case, along with his other attempts to tie up Trump in the classified documents case—which led to the Mar-a-Lago raid—were tossed out. Now, the Trump 47 administration is investigating what appears to be a grand conspiracy to bring down the president, beginning with Hillary Clinton’s “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax.

Along the way, however, Smith, the legal pitbull, showed what he was willing to do to imprison Trump. Smith spied on Trump's family members and more than 400 Republican individuals and groups, including GOP members of Congress. This part of the investigation was known as Operation Arctic Frost, the name of a Florida orange, to mock Trump, the Bad Orange Man.

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus. Contrary to what [Jack] Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition," a fuming U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a news conference announcing the partisan spy dragnet.

Smith worked with the FBI and DOJ Washington U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves to amass an ocean of documents and phone records of the hundreds of Trump World targets. In addition, they spied on the phone calls of Republican senators and one House member:

Advertisement

Senators:

Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

Bill Hagerty (Tennessee)

Josh Hawley (Missouri)

Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Tommy Tuberville (Alabama)

Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)

Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming)

Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee)

House member:

Mike Kelly (Pennsylvania)

While Smith argues, naturally, that it was perfectly appropriate to spy on the senators, the senators fume that there was no predication to spy on them.

Unbelievable: Congressman: FBI Was Warned Violent Antifa Would Be in the J6 Crowd, and Trump Still Gave Outdoor Speech

And now they're attempting to get even.

The New York Sun reports that the senators stuck into the bill to reopen the government a proviso that allows them to sue the hell out of Jack Smith and his government accomplices personally for spying on them.

The last page of the 64-page Senate spending measure, which is expected to pass the House of Representatives this week, contains a private right of action that would allow senators whose records have been searched without their knowledge to bring civil lawsuits against the government and potentially individual federal employees like Mr. Smith. The provision is retroactive to January 1, 2022, which predates Mr. Smith’s appointment as special counsel.

Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she's suing Smith and "Biden DOJ officials" over it.

“Jack Smith and Arctic Frost, they were so far out over their skis, and they were out to get President Donald Trump.”



Sen. @MarshaBlackburn announces she will be suing Biden DOJ officials and Jack Smith for violating her personal civil liberties and protections as a member of… pic.twitter.com/TcigMFAjv2 — Just the News (@JustTheNews) October 23, 2025

"The bill contemplates a penalty of $500,000 for each time investigators access a senator’s data without their knowledge," tprovided the victim isn't the target of the investigation, the Sun reported.

Smith isn't specifically named in the bill, but the timing certainly seems to suggest that senators had Operation Arctic Frost in mind when they stuck the provision into the bill to open the government.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will "sue the crap" out of Smith so no one ever does this again.

The provision, which is retroactive to 2022, allows members of the Senate to sue for $500,000 if their data was sought or obtained without their prior notification. Graham is one of the senators who claims his phone records were sought by Smith. Read more: https://t.co/dbDHv3UG9h pic.twitter.com/lJwAlPCtd2 — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

The effort to sue Smith isn't a sure thing, the Sun warns. The retroactivity could be a problem. Usually, prosecutors are also given immunity from private lawsuits, but the senators obviously have high hopes to scare the living daylights out of the disgraced prosecutor.

Five the of senators also demand that Attorney General Pam Bondi open an investigation into Smith's investigation and refer him to Office of Professional Responsibility at the DOJ to determine his misconduct, which perhaps could lead to him being disbarred or worse.

I can think of a few hundred J6 protestors and trespassers, who didn't know they were trespassing, who'd like to avail themselves of a such a legal trigger.