Congressman: FBI Was Warned Violent Antifa Would Be in the J6 Crowd, and Trump Still Gave Outdoor Speech

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) has spent his government shutdown poring over FBI informant files from the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. What he discovered was that the FBI "had to know that there was something... bad going to happen" on that day of the Electoral College confirmation, and the FBI sources all told investigators the same thing: Antifa would blend into the crowd on J6 and to expect armed conflict.

He wants to know why the FBI didn't widely disseminate this information to other agencies promptly or at all.

Loudermilk, who is chairman of the House Judiciary subcommittee that is investigating January 6 security lapses, told Just the News:

I was surprised that we found this significant intelligence that was derived from these people embedded in these organizations...There is no way that at least the Washington Field Office or the FBI headquarters was not aware that there were elements, not the entire crowd. There were elements of people coming to Washington, DC with the intent of attacking the Capitol of the United States.

Loudermilk confirms previous reporting "that intelligence was not disbursed aggressively enough to force a change in security," according to Just the News. Indeed, FBI Director Chris Wray testified before Congress in March 2021 that he hadn't vetted the intelligence, but eventually told law enforcement partners shortly before the event.

Though Loudermilk didn't express this thought in his interview, it occurs to me, with this threat level, that President Trump was allowed to give an outdoor speech at all.

Loudermilk said that "the intelligence reports came weeks and days in advance of the Capitol riot from about two dozen informants embedded in radical groups around the country and that many of those informants came to the Capitol to keep assisting the FBI." Indeed, some of those informants were the head of the Proud Boys and members of Oath Keepers, both right-wing groups, who were working with the FBI and claimed they were there to do security.

And of course, Antifa and other anarchists and leftist violent agitators were expected to be there.

“There were several references, again, not just isolated to one, but several different field offices, different organizations that were reporting that they had heard that Antifa would be embedded within the crowd," Loudermilk said.

Why would the feds ever think that Antifa would miss this big event outside the Capitol? It takes a colossal suspension of disbelief for the FBI — or any other D.C. law enforcement agency — to think the #ShutDownDC, BLM, Antifa crowd, who showed up to attack Trump supporters and burn the "president's church," would miss the chance to attack thousands of Trump supporters. Unheard of, even.

This internet sleuth believes she found members of Portland Antifa at the Capitol breach.

I haven't confirmed her report, but it is true that people from all over the country — Trump supporters and anti-Trumpers alike — were going to D.C. to protest.

So, of course, Antifa was there. They are always there.

Here's a basic box graph I asked Perplexity AI to create for me of most of the Antifa violence, BLM protests, street blockages, and "Shut Down DC" events.

Right after the Capitol breach, "MPD Chief Robert Contee said...that the [intelligence] report wasn't communicated with any particular sense of high alert, noting that it had arrived as an email at 7 p.m. the evening before," according to NPR. "I would certainly think that something as violent as an insurrection in the Capitol would warrant a phone call or something," he told the Senate. The same lax attitude by the FBI about this potential threat was shared with the Capitol Police only after the riot, according to then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

During testimony in a J6 Oath Keeper trial, the nation learned that there were more than 20 FBI informants in the crowd on that day. Years later, in September, an FBI after-action report divulged that another 274 agents were mustered to go to the Capitol building that day, and later complained of becoming "political pawns."

Director Wray had previously testified that he couldn't say how many FBI personnel were on the ground. An Inspector General's report explicitly claimed that, "We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6."

Loudermilk says, “I can tell you unequivocally, they had to know that there was something not only bad going to happen, but the reports coming from these confidential human sources, not just one, but multiple sources from multiple organizations across multiple field offices across the nation, were reporting the same thing."

The old quote goes, "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity." But this should be the J6 corollary regarding: "There are no coincidences."