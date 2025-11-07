Trump Just Pulled the Rug Out From Under Antifa Terrorists

The Trump Administration is unmasking Antifa.

While leaders of blue sanctuary states plot to pull the masks off ICE and Border Patrol agents, even as death threats against them have gone up by 8,000%, the Trump Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is imposing new rules on Antifa and other violent protesters. The net effect would rip off Antifa's masks and Teletubby costumes on or near federal property.

The violent protesters who have been amassing outside the ICE headquarters in Portland since June were reportedly notified of the nationwide rules that forbid them from hiding their identities while on or near federal facilities like the ICE property. Indeed, the new slate of rules allows the feds to make arrests for a variety of anti-social behavior usually left to local cops.

Since June, what I call the Eunuch Unit of the Portland Police Bureau has spent its time allowing Antifa to block the street in front of the ICE building, direct traffic, and frighten sleep-deprived neighbors.

According to the new "Federal Rules and Regulations for Conduct on Federal Property," under "prohibited conduct," this behavior may be all over — unless protesters don't mind being arrested and charged by the feds. Breaking the new rules can be "punishable by incarceration up to 30 days and a $5,000.00 fine."

Under the new rules, blocking the driveway (which has been going on since June), masks, screechers, drone operators, urine-bomb throwers, fart machine operators, drunks, intimidators, and "campers" are out.

No more will Teletubby furries be allowed to roller skate around and threaten agents while hiding their identities.

LMAO. Homeland Security officer maces the air vent of a costume wearing Antifa member in Portland, Oregon.



They wear costumes like this to protect themselves from pepper spray as they cause mayhem.



Greatest thing you’ll watch all day. pic.twitter.com/ndXfyXFnGp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 3, 2025

The person in that frog suit is someone who claims to be a "proud Antifa terrorist."

I've bolded the rules routinely broken by Portland Antifa and their fellow commie travelers.

All persons are prohibited from engaging in the following conduct, on federal property or in areas outside federal property, that affects, threatens, or endangers federal property or persons on the federal property — (a) Disorderly conduct, which includes, but is not limited to, assaulting, fighting, harassing, intimidating, threatening or other violent behavior, lewd acts, or the inappropriate disposal of feces, urine, and other bodily fluids. (b) Wearing a mask, hood, disguise, or device that conceals the identity of the wearer when attempting to avoid detection or identification while violating any federal, state, or local law, ordinance, or regulation. (c) Creating a loud or unusual noise, noxious odor, or other nuisance. (d) Obstructing the usual use, enjoyment, or access to federal property, including but not limited to use of entrances, exits, exterior areas, plazas, courtyards, foyers, lobbies, corridors, offices, elevators, escalators, stairways, parking areas, garages, loading docks, and areas on federal property designated as closed during an emergency. (e) Impeding or disrupting the security inspection process administered by security personnel, the performance of official duties by federal employees, or the ability of the general public to obtain services provided by the federal Government. (f) Threatening by any means, including but not limited to by mail, facsimile, telephone, or electronic communications, to commit any crime of violence. (g) Bathing, wading, or swimming in or polluting any water area, except where authorized by the federal agency responsible for the property. (h) Camping, except in designated areas and as expressly authorized by the Facility Security Committee, Designated Official, or federal agency responsible for the property. (i) Trespassing, entering, or remaining in or upon areas of federal property closed to the public. (j) Consuming a tobacco product in all interior space owned, rented, or leased by the federal Government, as well as all courtyards, terraces, and plazas within 25 feet of doorways and air intake ducts under the custody, control, or jurisdiction of the federal Government. (k) Causing an unmanned aircraft to take off or land on federal property without express permission from the Facility Security Committee, Designated Official, or federal agency responsible for the property. (l) Using an unmanned aircraft to cause interference, damage, destruction, harm, or a hazard to federal property or persons on the property.

Additionally, the rules outlaw fake "security" officers or anyone else pretending to be a cop.

They also state the new rules "shall not be construed to nullify any other federal, state, or local laws or regulations applicable to any area in which federal property is situated."

The Trump Administration already designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. With these new rules, however, they can make arrests with a reasonable suspicion that anyone breaking them is intending to break the law. Because they are. Plus, Antifa's been duly notified — probably on the poles outside the building and in person at their safe house.

I go through the new rules on my latest Adult in the Room Podcast.

