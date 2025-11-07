West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Bows Out, But Meet the Even Worse Guy Who Could Replace Her

Welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, which finds this part of the country under dark clouds and government duplicity — except San Diego, where the weather is perfect, but the elected officials are anything but.

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi is retiring, Kamala gets politically mugged in Seattle, Antifa is unmasked, Proposition 50 passes, and there's money for junkets to Austria for government apparatchiks but none for a Veteran's parade.

Let's begin our wade through this atmospheric river of news.

Bye-bye San Fran Nan

It's possible that someday we'll look back at the woman who crammed down Obamacare in the dead of night during Christmastime with fondness, but today ain't it.

This week, Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement at the end of her current term in 2027. Her announcement gives those who want to replace her enough time to mount a battle for her seat.

Gay blade State Sen. Scott Wiener has already announced a campaign to fill the seat. His video announcement includes images of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, though the San Francisco Chronicle reports that his actual opponent in the primary is likely to be "Saikat Chakrabarti, a wealthy software engineer and former top aide to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez." Another possibility is Nancy's loathsome daughter, Christine, who's created a successful political career riding her mother's Max Mara coattails.

A degenerate reprobate pic.twitter.com/XNbS3mghG0 — Central Valley 🇺🇸 (@Imagodei01) November 3, 2025

This time cushion gives Wiener enough time to scrub as many photos of him wearing his leather chaps at the Pride Parade or Castro District antics. Wiener has already made sure his Insta account is full of recent photos of him with his clothes on.

Wiener has represented San Francisco for years. Judging by the bills he's championed, Wiener favors carve-outs for his town (SB 1227) and bills that allow children to give consent for sex with older people, medical procedures, such as trans and abortion surgeries. He's championed bills to put men who say they're women in women's prisons, and supported bills decriminalizing people afflicted with AIDS/HIV from having sex without telling their partner about the possibility of getting this potentially deadly disease.

Advertisement

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Makes Us All Dumber for Having Listened to Her

Wiener's particularly odious bill set up California as a "refuge," i.e., a hideout, for runaway kids with gender confusion or families who want to bring their child to California to sterilize them for life with trans treatments.

In 2019, in a bill he said would protect gay people, he authored a bill to remove sex registry mandates from people who have sex with a minor over 14 for "non-forcible" sex as long as the predator is within ten years of the age of the 14-year-old child.

As one observer pointed out, "Scott Wiener made it possible for a 24-year-old man with AIDS to [have sex] with a 14-year-old and intentionally pass HIV, and not end up on an official sex offender registry or be charged with a felony for passing a deadly disease. Then, that same rapist, can identify as a woman, and be transferred to a woman's prison."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor, has signed most of Wiener's bills since he's been in office.

ICE unmasks Antifa

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has told Antifa the bad news. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that if protesters want to get close to federal government property, such as the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, masks and Teletubby outfits hiding their identities have got to go.

I talked about this in the latest Adult in the Room Podcast (where I also interview my excellent PJ Media colleague, Robert Spencer, on his new book, "Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani."

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Mayor who?

Seattle's mayor's race has gotten tighter, but the incumbent, woke Mayor Bruce Harrell, still has a lead with 100,000 votes to count when we pressed "publish."

Katie Wilson, the nepo baby commie, is expected to make up plenty of ground and even eek out a victory. I wrote about it in Will Seattle's Mayor Go Full Commie? The Long Vote-Counting Wait Begins.

Veterans Day parade canceled

Portland has let the 2025 Veterans Day Parade fizzle out due to a lack of funds and likely political will at City Hall.

The parade organizers have scrambled for funds since 2021, when volunteers took it over and moved it from the Hollywood District to the King Neighborhood of N.E. Portland.

Organizer, Napoleon Hodgers, laments the loss but wants to assure you that, "The Veterans Day parade was not canceled due to any ideological or political reason or fear for public safety." Just money.

It doesn't look like the City of Portland was willing to bail out the venture, either.

Hodgers says they're fundraising and organizing for next year's parade.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Psychos, American Psychos, and Seattle Mayoral Candidates

Portland's City Council recently took a wildly expensive junket to Austria to study "affordable housing."

Speaking of Austria

Advertisement

A former member of the Clackamas County Commission is now a wanted fugitive after she snuck out of the country to Mexico and then is believed to have used an Austrian passport, booked a ticket to Austria, and fled to Europe.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

Democrat Melissa Fireside was charged with stealing $30,000 from an elderly man and was freed while awaiting trial in December.

She took her nine-year-old son with her.

It's unclear if the State of Oregon will file for extradition, but they are concerned about the welfare of Fireside's child.

On the bright side, maybe they've already found some affordable housing there.

More votes than voters

As the leader of the Election Integrity Project of California laid out in a recent Adult in the Room Podcast, but before you watch, make sure you're sitting down.

After Prop 50 passed this week, the information has become even more important. The lawsuits have already been formulated against this unconstitutional plan to redraw congressional districts, not based on California's census, but to counteract Texas's redistricting.

Linda Paine directed me to several items on the EIPC website, including this one, all the way back from 2021, before the real flood of illegal aliens flowed into the country.

At that time, California had 1.8 million more votes than registered voters. One can only imagine how many it is now.

Welcome to Seattle, Kamala

Kamala Harris brought her book tour to Seattle and was met by pro-Hamas protesters who tried to shut down her talk.

Advertisement

WEAK SHOWING: A small group of mostly White pro-Hamas demonstrators tried to disrupt the Kamala Harris event in downtown Seattle Tuesday evening.

Congressional candidate Kshama Sawant's people were mixed in with professional protesters and communist sympathizers.

While most of… https://t.co/FIg4gyCEkd pic.twitter.com/ctDkMSufUm — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) November 5, 2025

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Oregon coast - a shifting seat of drama pic.twitter.com/CQZMO9cCkQ — ghost Tara Faul (@tarafaul503) October 27, 2025

I like the black and white one better. How about you?