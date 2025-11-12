Ted Cruz Make Huge Move Against Rogue Anti-Trump Judges

Sen. Ted Cruz isn't playing around anymore. The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights, which he chairs, has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 18, to explore impeaching federal judges who've gone rogue. According to a report from Just the News, the hearing kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Dirksen Senate Office Building. And yes, there will be a livestream for those who want to watch the fireworks.

Advertisement

Cruz has at least one specific target in mind: Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, an Obama appointee who's found himself in scalding hot water over Operation Arctic Frost. That operation unleashed 197 subpoenas against Republicans in Congress and ordinary citizens during the Biden administration, and Boasberg's role in facilitating it has finally caught up with him.

The details are stomach-turning. Then-Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted Cruz's communications from AT&T, and Boasberg signed off without blinking. But the real kicker is that Boasberg issued an order forbidding AT&T from telling Cruz his records were being seized. The court's reasoning? They claimed Cruz would destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses if he knew what was happening. Think about that for a second: A federal judge decided, without a shred of evidence, that a sitting U.S. senator would commit crimes if informed that the government was rifling through his private communications.

"Merrick Garland was a fundamentally corrupt attorney general. Jack Smith was a fundamentally corrupt prosecutor. This was a political enemies list from the beginning," Cruz said while addressing reporters last month. "If a judge signs an order reaching a factual conclusion for which there is zero evidence whatsoever, that judge is abusing his power. I am right now calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg."

Advertisement

The timing of this hearing tells you everything you need to know about where the Republican Party's head is at right now. Federal judges have been throwing sand in the gears of President Trump's executive orders, issuing nationwide injunctions that go far beyond the specific cases in front of them. Republicans have had enough of activist judges treating their courtrooms like legislative chambers, and several lawmakers have introduced legislation this year specifically designed to rein in these judicial overreaches.

ICYMI: Fetterman Just Told the Far Left Exactly Where They Can Shove It

No witnesses have been announced yet for next week's hearing, but the mere fact that it's happening represents a seismic shift. Previous impeachment efforts against rogue federal judges went nowhere. This time feels different. The political will now exists, the evidence is mounting, and Republicans control the levers of power.

Boasberg's defenders will probably trot out the usual arguments about judicial independence and the sanctity of the separation of powers. But judicial independence doesn't mean immunity from accountability when a judge fabricates facts to justify secret surveillance of elected officials. There's a difference between protecting judges from political pressure and protecting judges who abuse their authority to advance political agendas.

Advertisement

The hearing next week won't resolve everything, but it will put a marker down. Federal judges who think they can operate as partisan warriors in black robes should pay attention. The era of consequence-free judicial activism might finally be coming to an end.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle, just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership while this promotion lasts!