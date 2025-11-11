Fetterman Just Told the Far Left Exactly Where They Can Shove It

The radical left isn’t happy about the shutdown ending, and they aren’t afraid to make their objections known. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Sonny Hostin blasted Sen. John Fetterman (D‑Pa.) for voting to end the Schumer Shutdown.

Hostin came out swinging, pointing out that Governor Gavin Newsom had called the vote "pathetic" and "a surrender." She reminded Fetterman that poll after poll showed Americans blaming Republicans for the shutdown and that even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had criticized the GOP. Democrats had scored big wins the previous week and had momentum on their side, so why cave now?

"Why bring a butter knife to a gunfight?" Hostin demanded. She warned that half a million Pennsylvanians could see their healthcare costs skyrocket if Republicans don't negotiate in good faith. "And I believe you are wrong," she added pointedly.

Fetterman wasn't having it. "First of all, you know, MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I'm gonna take advice" from, he fired back. "And now if Democrats are celebrating crazy pants like that, then that's on them."

The senator made it clear he doesn't answer to the far-left wing of his party. "I don't need a lecture from whether it's Bernie or the governor in California, because they are representing very deep blue kinds of populations," Fetterman said. Those politicians represent safe Democratic territory where extreme positions play well. Pennsylvania is different. Not only did Pennsylvania vote for Trump in the 2024 elections, but longtime Democrat senator Bob Casey Jr. lost his reelection bid to Republican Dave McCormick. Pennsylvania is shifting red, and if Fetterman wants to win reelection in 2028, he can’t do that taking marching orders from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.

Naturally, Fetterman reminded the panel why Democrats lost the election a year ago. The party can't keep ignoring the lessons from that defeat. "We can't return to those kind of things and realize we need to find a way forward," he explained.

The human cost of the shutdown mattered more to Fetterman than political positioning. "The reality is 42 million Americans now not sure where their next meal's gonna come from," he said. Federal workers hadn't been paid for five weeks and were drowning in chaos. "Those workers had to borrow more than half a billion dollars from their credit union just to pay their bills now."

Hostin tried to interrupt, but Fetterman kept going, making it clear he was representing real people dealing with real consequences, not playing games to score political points against Republicans.

Fetterman’s defiance on The View reveals the Democrat Party’s fundamental problem. While Hostin and her co-hosts cling to Bernie Sanders socialist fantasies and California left-wing pipe dreams, millions of Americans were struggling without paychecks and food security. The radical left would rather chase poll numbers and political wins than address the human suffering their shutdown gambit caused. And Fetterman essentially told Hostin exactly where the radical left can shove their shutdown talking points.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

