Faith All Over the Place, Episode 20: The Pro-Life Movement Needs to Be More Vigilant Than Ever

Y'all, we did it! We've made it to the 20th episode of Faith All Over the Place.

To celebrate, we chose the joyous topic of... abortion. Lest you think we womp-womped our way through the episode, my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I had a lively discussion about how the pro-life movement has gotten complacent since the Dobbs decision. That complacency has led to some electoral defeats for the pro-life cause, as well as an increase in the number of abortions.

We also learned that the New York Times has reporters on the abortion access beat. Their job is to stir up panic about the availability of abortions or lack thereof across the country. Kruiser and I also discussed how the old pro-abortion mantra of "safe, legal, and rare" is a thing of the past.

Then we talked about what pro-lifers need to do next. People like Kruiser and me, who have platforms, need to write about it more, and advocates need to wake up from their slumber. We need to continue to speak out, and we need to have heart-to-heart conversations as well.

And if you're wondering how we rambled, we talked about "angel bumps," drunk pro-life rants, personal organization and note-taking, and the way gay couples sit much closer to each other than straight couples do in commercials. Oh, and we teased some guests — that's right, actual real-deal guests!

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Maybe it’s rebellion against a godless culture. Maybe it’s a hunger for meaning after the pandemic years. Either way, faith is making a comeback — and we’re here for it.

If you love conversations that blend conviction with a few laughs (and maybe a porta-potty tangent), this episode’s for you.

