The Morning Briefing: It's Come to This — Republicans Rooting for Andrew Cuomo

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Curzibuon would no longer respond to questions about his workday breakfast of graham crackers and creamy tomato soup.

Back in the early days of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu Plague, Andrew Cuomo was perhaps the Democrat who was most despised by Republicans. He was still the governor of New York, more than a year away from being shown the #MeToo door. Cuomo was riding the highest of highs then, the Golden Boy of both his party and its flying monkeys in the mainstream media.

There were rumors that he might sneak into the race for the Democratic nomination and end the party's obvious headlong rush towards Joe Biden. Biden inspired a lot of talk among Democrats about contingency plans back then too.

In the mainstream media, Cuomo was being fêted for his pandemic policies, which were constantly being contrasted with President Trump's and touted as far superior. In reality, the policies were consigning New York's elderly people to their deaths in nursing homes. Because the Democrats are who they are, Cuomo's massive Covid body count didn't get him run out of office. He had to tell a couple of secretaries he liked what they were wearing for that to happen.

Anyway, there was a lot to not like about Andrew Cuomo.

As is almost always the case with the Dems, when one we especially don't like is finally gone, he or she is usually followed by someone much worse. Current New York Governor Kathy Hochul wasted little time proving that when she replaced Cuomo.

Fast-forward a little more than five years and Republicans all over the United States are rooting for Cuomo to be the next mayor of New York City. He's the only viable alternative to the terrorist-supporting communist frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani.

The Democratic Party higher-ups have tried to keep Mamdani at an arm's distance, even though he's the party's nominee in this race. The MSM has mostly bailed on Mamdani too. The Washington Post made an eleventh-hour attempt to scare voters away, which my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt wrote about. Yeah, it's a mayoral race with such a toxic candidate that it's been getting a lot of national attention.

We're all getting caught up in the insanity of the Democrats, whether we want to or not.

My friend Ward Clark writes over at RedState that an overwhelming number of people are purportedly thinking of leaving New York City if Mamdani is elected. I'm not so sure about that. Manhattan is absolutely polluted with leftists who are so wealthy that they can afford to ride out the Mamdani experiment while other New Yorkers are finding out what kind of fresh hell they voted for.

If the polls are correct, there are more Republicans outside of New York City than Democrats in it rooting for Andrew Cuomo to win this race. As we know, polls can often be very wrong. Unfortunately, as we also know, New Yorkers have been voting like paste-eating idiots for a long time.

