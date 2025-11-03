Trouble Sleeping? Here's How to Fight Back.

In a recent week spent with friends, one — a pediatrician who also teaches at a medical school — gave us great tips on sleeping better. Whether the clocks spring forward or fall back, resetting your sleep clock is key to health. We all have family and friends who really suffer from this. And as someone who has worked nights, the evidence is strong that night workers have many more health issues than day workers because of poor sleep habits.

First, a timely tip after the clock changes. A one-time exposure for three hours to a full-spectrum light bulb in the evening can help reset a natural sleep pattern, or circadian rhythm. This is normally reset by sunlight. No need to look at the light, just be exposed to it as you work, etc. Anyone living north of Tennessee should take a Vitamin D supplement during the winter due to limited sun exposure. This recurring time change challenge is never easy. No wonder morning heart attacks spike on the Monday after clocks are reset!

Using red light at night, like the old darkrooms for developing photos, is important. If you wake up at night to go to the bathroom or get that midnight snack, ditch the white LEDs or light bulbs. Keep things dark. Ambient and bright white light will reset your sleep clock, as if you were going to bed all over again. Red light flashlights or nightlights will help keep your body from resetting. They are a cheap investment.

And, forget about doom scrolling on your phone, computer, or TV if you wake up. The flickering light stimulates all kinds of stay-awake issues, from resetting your sleep clock to a possible fight-or-flight reaction in some people, similar to watching a fire. And by going to bed late on weekends, you are creating your own jet lag that may last until Wednesday.

Here is a summary of the good doctor's cheat sheet on sleeping better:

1. Manage Light Exposure

Evening lighting matters: Blue‑white light suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals sleep. Amber or red light has far less impact.

Practical tip: Replace bedside lamps with warm‑amber bulbs and use red “night‑light” LEDs. Navy ships and aircraft cockpits use red for the same reason—red light keeps the brain calm and preserves night‑vision.

Screen time: TVs, phones, and computers emit bright white light that can shut down melatonin production entirely. Aim to power down screens at least an hour before bedtime.

2. Honor Your Circadian Rhythm

Sleep architecture: The first half of the night is dominated by deep, non‑REM (slow‑wave) sleep – essential for brain “clean‑up,” factual memory consolidation, and overall restoration. The latter half is rich in REM sleep – crucial for processing emotions, recharging neurochemicals, and cementing motor memories.

Timing matters: Going to bed three hours later than usual cuts deep‑sleep time, leaving you groggy and impairing learning retention from the previous day. Waking three hours earlier truncates REM sleep, reducing emotional regulation and the integration of motor skills learned the day before. Consistently shortening either phase harms academic and work performance.

3. Keep a Regular Weekly Schedule

Avoid “social jet‑lag”: Staying up late on weekends and sleeping in shifts your internal clock (e.g., “California time” vs. “Illinois time”). When you revert to a weekday schedule on Monday, you lose the final REM cycles, leading to reduced mental sharpness.

Best days for demanding cognition: Mid‑week (Wednesday–Friday) tends to be when the body is most aligned after the weekend adjustment.

4. Build a Consistent Bedtime Routine

Small habits count: Even modest changes — like bathing at a different hour — can disrupt sleep quality. A predictable, calming pre‑sleep ritual (e.g., reading a book under dim amber light, gentle stretching) signals to the brain that it’s time to wind down.

Environment matters: Keep the bedroom cool, quiet, and dark. If you travel, bring familiar items (your pillow, a sleep mask, or tape to block stray light from electronics) to speed adaptation.

5. Be Mindful of Medications & Substances

Substance / MedicationTypical Effect on Sleep

Caffeine (after noon)Delays sleep onset, reduces total sleep time

Alcohol / Marijuana disrupts REM and deep sleep; can cause fragmented sleep

SSRIs (Zoloft, Prozac) reduce and postpone REM; abrupt cessation may trigger vivid dreams

Stimulants (Ritalin, Adderall) shorten both REM and deep sleep; long‑acting forms delay sleep onset

Melatonin (USP‑certified )Generally safe; helps regulate timing but does not improve sleep depth

Key point: Only properly dosed melatonin (as a supplement, not a medication) is unlikely to degrade sleep quality. All other agents can significantly alter the architecture of your night.

6. Leverage Natural “Power‑Out” Conditions

Unexpected benefit: When electricity goes out in winter, the lack of artificial light and electronic stimulation often yields deeper, more restorative sleep. The cooler ambient temperature and cozy blankets further promote relaxation.

7. Core Take‑Home Checklist

Fixed bedtime: Go to bed (and wake) at the same time every night, even on weekends.

Screen curfew: Turn off TVs, phones, and computers at least 60 minutes before sleep.

Dark room: Use blackout curtains and a red‑only night‑light; eliminate stray light sources.

Childcare basics: Ensure kids receive a daily multivitamin with iron, and teach them to fall asleep independently.

Lifestyle moderation: Avoid caffeine after midday, and steer clear of alcohol or marijuana close to bedtime.

By integrating these evidence‑based practices — controlling light, respecting natural sleep cycles, maintaining consistency, and being cautious with substances — you’ll maximize both the quantity and quality of your nightly rest, leading to sharper cognition, steadier mood, and better overall performance during the day.

