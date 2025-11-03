Introducing the ZUTT Chronicles

Last April, I released a video about al-Zutt — a strange people described in a hadith as tall, dark, naked, and lean — who “mounted” Muhammad all night long in a remote desert location. That video, meant to highlight troubling hadith in debates over Muhammad’s historicity, unexpectedly went viral and turned “the Zutt” into a meme — which was never my intent. Since then, I’ve received countless questions about Muhammad’s sexuality, related hadiths, and contradictions in Islamic tradition.

Advertisement

In response, I've decided to create a new mini-series — The ZUTT Chronicles — the purpose of which I explain in this brief intro video: