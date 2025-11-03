Introducing the ZUTT Chronicles

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:01 PM on November 03, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Last April, I released a video about al-Zutt — a strange people described in a hadith as tall, dark, naked, and lean — who “mounted” Muhammad all night long in a remote desert location. That video, meant to highlight troubling hadith in debates over Muhammad’s historicity, unexpectedly went viral and turned “the Zutt” into a meme — which was never my intent. Since then, I’ve received countless questions about Muhammad’s sexuality, related hadiths, and contradictions in Islamic tradition. 

In response, I've decided to create a new mini-series — The ZUTT Chronicles — the purpose of which I explain in this brief intro video:



Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

