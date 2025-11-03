Obama, the Real Deal of Double Standards

Welcome to Monday. Now that I've retired, it means a bit less to me than it used to. But for those still working on your second cuppa, I'm hip. Trust me, you'll get through today.

Advertisement

Since what I've been doing seems to be morphing into what I consider a daily column, I'm going to start adding a "Today in History" to each day: a line or two, no more. If you like these, let me know. I'm a ham radio operator, so this one is of some import to me: Today in 1906, the International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selected the "SOS" (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help.

Today in 1970, Richard Nixon promised to start bringing troops home.



I haven’t followed the Buffalo Bills much since Jim Kelly hung it up. Of late, I'm following them more closely. I have to say that if yesterday proved anything, it proved that Josh Allen is the real deal, and I’m watching the Bills again.

Another thing yesterday proved is that the Democrats are getting shrill. I spent a fair amount of time while keeping track of the Bills game yesterday, wading through a greater amount of childish propaganda than usual, all over social media, all of it from panicked leftists trying to scare up some support. Most sounded downright desperate. They're lost and they know it.

I’m hip deep this morning in emailed links to what Barack Obama, in particular, has been doing the last several months. He’s been making the rounds, calling for censorship. Of course, he’s been doing that for some time now. Seems that when Democrats can’t depend on the dead tree media to control the narrative, they don’t do so well at the polls His answer? Use the government to control what folks say, what they see, and what they read. Go figure.

Advertisement

From MRC, last June:

Obama lamented that America had lost its “monoculture” and no longer unanimously listened to legacy media sources such as CBS anchor Walter Cronkite or TIME Magazine. Obama lamented that Americans are divided on the facts and not the issues. This is rich, particularly coming from a man whose political party claims that men can switch genders and have babies. After placing the blame on his political opponents and Big Tech greed, Obama proposed that the media and the government had a role to play.



“Part of what we're going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism and how do we use social media in ways that reaffirm facts, separate facts from opinion,” Obama said. “We want diversity of opinion. We don't want diversity of facts. And how do we train and teach our kids to distinguish between those things? That I think is one of the big tasks of social media.”



The former president even threw the government in the mix too: “By the way, it will require some government, I believe, some government regulatory constraints around some of these business models.”

Looks kind of like the philosophy behind Pravda, doesn’t it? It’s also a contradiction of what he said back in 2016. I’ll let you see him taking himself to task.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Red State reported back in March of 2023:

In November 2022, my colleague streiff reported on an investigation conducted by Senators Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley, which revealed that this same Disinformation Governance Board that DHS claimed had not even been launched yet, was actually up and running as early as February with a “steering group” holding weekly meetings to set policy and strategy. Jankowicz and her team were already partnering with Big Tech with a meeting with Facebook being scheduled, and they created a portal to share information with foreign governments. Omidyar Network, a prominent Democrat dark money group, was also coordinating with them on policy on how to censor speech

Advertisement

Mike Shellenberger is doing a great job at tracking this issue, and you should be checking out his stuff regularly. Mind you, this is going on not just here in the U.S., but worldwide, as Mike's reports suggest.

Speaking of Obama and double standards, did you see him in Virginia the other day? Even there, while he was supposed to be campaigning for Abigail Spanberger, he sounded for all the world like he was campaigning for himself instead.

The thing is that this is yet another case where Obama contradicts himself — yet another double standard. I don’t know about you, but it seems passing strange how less than a year ago, he was breaking out the whip on black men for not voting for Kamala Harris because she is a black woman. Obama got sent out to lecture the misbehaving kids. Misbehaving in this case, being that black people should vote for the black candidates.

And then, we saw him in Virginia at the Spanberger rally just over a year later, saying that we should vote against a black woman, Winsome Earle-Sears.

As I watch this stuff, he also seems to see himself as some kind of shadow president. He’s running that all of the puppet show, from the Schumer Shutdown to the “No Kings” nonsense. Even there, we see another double standard. It's an amazing thing, this interweb thingie. You can see what people have said in he past, and compare it to what they say now... all at the click of a mouse. Just for laughs, let’s see what he was saying during the last government shutdown:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

See what I mean?



Okay, look, maybe I’m being unfair, picking on Obama particularly. Sholdeon Daniels said last week, pointing out that it's not just Obama.



Nothing about Winsome’s story changed. What changed is who she represents — independence. And that’s what the modern Democratic Party can’t stand. Because if you think for yourself, they lose control of the story.



This isn’t about color anymore. It’s about compliance.



The Left says “representation matters” — but only when the person being represented repeats the approved script.



When a conservative rises from the black community, the celebration turns to silence. Just ask Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, Winsome Sears, or Wesley Hunt. The same media that cheers “diversity” suddenly forgets your name the moment you disagree.



Success isn’t measured by what you accomplish — it’s measured by how faithfully you repeat the narrative.



The party that preaches inclusion practices excommunication. Step off the ideological plantation, and you’re no longer a role model — you’re a threat.

Obama once told black men that if they didn’t support Kamala Harris, they were somehow betraying their own experience. Now that same Obama is telling Virginians to vote against Winsome Sears — a woman who actually lived the struggle and success story we’re supposed to celebrate.

And that’s the real story here. Obama and the far leftists he leads are using race as a divide-and-conquer tool. And of necessity, he’s using double standards to push the narrative. That might have worked when you controlled the media and the news sources people use. That's not true anymore, however.

Advertisement

So, the double standards get exposed, because anyone can look all this up on the net, and find them pulling this nonsense on camera. For all his talk about freedom of speech, the truth is, he's anything but. In this, he represents the Democrat party perfectly. As far as Double standards go, Obama is still the real deal.

Aw, heck, you gotta be good at SOMETHING, right?



I'll see you here tomorrow.

As the Schumer Shutdown drags on, we continue the fight for our country's survival, both from a legal and a cultural perspective. Join us and help us continue to report the truth. Take advantage of our Schumer Shutdown promotion: use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.