The Morning Briefing: Democrats Lie and People Die

The news has been relentlessly scary lately, hasn't it? Some parts of the world have gone absolutely mad and I'm running out of ways to express horror.

Democrats and their media apologists have been trying to insist that there is some kind of shared responsibility on both sides of the political aisle, which we all know is utter garbage. As Matt wrote in a recent VIP column, the Democrats most definitely have blood on their hands. Here's a little bit from that:

In just the past few weeks, left-wing violence has become impossible to ignore. From the assassination of Charlie Kirk to last week’s attack on an ICE field office in Dallas, it’s clear that years of reckless rhetoric have radicalized some on the left, driving them to commit real acts of violence. The pattern is unmistakable: when political leaders repeatedly demonize conservatives as fascists and liken ICE agents to the Gestapo, they’re effectively teaching their base that deadly action is morally justified. The carnage in Dallas is a horrifying reminder of what happens when Democrats spend years demonizing law enforcement and treating violent rhetoric as a virtue. This wasn’t random violence—it was political violence, fueled by years of Democrats comparing ICE agents to Nazis and terrorists.

Matt focuses on ICE in his post, but the Dems have been spreading the hateful rhetoric around for a long time. It's not just the rhetoric, though. They create elaborate fictions about conservatives. I've been aware of this for decades. Whenever the lefties I know in the entertainment industry or in my family are railing against something, it's rarely reality based. They can spend enormous amounts of energy being mad at things that don't exist.

The loudest people on the Left are also the ones who rarely have any contact with conservatives. They create caricatures of us based on one Republican uncle they hated. It's a dehumanizing approach which makes it easier to keep the hate ratcheted up. If any of them ever had a cup of coffee and a conversation with someone who had different political views, the anger temperature in this country would plunge considerably. They don't want that, however. This is from a VIP post Catherine wrote yesterday:

Just this weekend, there were two mass shootings in the United States: one at a North Carolina dockside restaurant and another Sunday morning at a Mormon church in Michigan. But leftist ideology specifically encourages violence and fear by design, because people who are afraid are easier to control. Every morning, it seems, there is a report of a fresh example of murder and domestic terrorism, and increasingly the perpetrators are ideologues radicalized by Democrat rhetoric into seeing themselves as heroic martyrs for killing strangers they perceive as representatives of “oppressor groups.” The Marxist revolution is here.

I was at a well-attended memorial event on Saturday and kept scoping out the entrances, so the fear factor is working. I'm sure that I'm not the only one who's been on heightened alert out in public. Now that they're attacking churches, there literally is a war on religion. Families should feel safe when worshipping, but we know that the Dems are trying to ruin families too.

The lies have always been dangerous, but now they are deadly. Nothing is going to get better until Congressional Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media make a concerted effort to stop, which I won't be holding my breath for. Here's something that my Twitchy colleague Warren Squire shared in a post:

Just days after the Dallas ICE attack, Dem Rep Seth Moulton is back on CNN calling ICE the “gestapo."



Democrats aren't going to stop. pic.twitter.com/aY5NCLBkwQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Warren also posted that Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is one Democrat who won't be participating in the hateful rhetoric games. It's a start, but Fetterman has been swimming upstream against his fellow Dems for a while now.

Here's hoping that this week is a little calmer.

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/151PbyCOcf — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 28, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/28/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

New Media: Daily Wire

Radio: BBC



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT signs an Executive Order

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Stakeout Location

Open Press



11:35 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



1:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

State Dining Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials here

Link closes Monday at 9:30 AM



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Bicameral Bipartisan Leadership

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Gold Star Families Reception

East Room

Closed Press

