Will New TikTok Owner Be the Man Behind Digital ID Dystopia?

President Donald Trump previously hinted that one of the new co-owners of TikTok will be Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who also owns shares of CNN and, according to a new accusation, is behind the globalist digital ID push.

Advertisement

Trump this week signed a controversial TikTok deal, which would still leave Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-tied ByteDance in partial control while American companies buy the rest of the shares. Among the likely members of the new joint venture is Ellison, who is a tech billionaire and mainstream media mogul. And according to Twitter Files journalist Michael Shellenberger, Ellison’s stake in TikTok could be a boon for Orwellian globalism.

Shellenberger posted on Sept. 27, “The man behind the digital ID push is Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, CBS, CNN, and, soon, TikTok. He wants data centralization and total surveillance. ‘Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching & recording everything that's going on.’ Terrifying.” This quote is from a video he shared of Ellison in which the Oracle CEO last year advocated for AI surveillance and what seemed to be a social credit score of the kind that Communist China has and that the UK will now have. “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there's a problem, AI will report the problem and report it to the appropriate person,” Ellison said at the time, suggesting not only ordinary surveillance of citizens, but potentially replacing some police with drones to track people. Other clips in Shellenberger’s video show Ellison arguing that governments need to unify all of their data for consumption by AI models and advocating “biometric logins,” requiring fingerprints and voiceprints and more for financial and government actions.

Advertisement

Ellison specifically cited the UK as a good candidate for government unifying data into a mass AI database, and now the UK is introducing a digital ID that will be required for anyone who wants to work.

The man behind the digital ID push is Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, CBS, CNN, and, soon, TikTok. He wants data centralization and total surveillance. "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching & recording everything that's going on." Terrifying. https://t.co/mb05XvnOAx pic.twitter.com/cUx45ORy2F — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 27, 2025

Read Also: Why Israel Should Control Gaza, Judea, and Samaria

In fact, on the same day Shellenberger made his accusation, the UK Daily Mail reported that Ellison has poured money into Tony Blair’s foundation, that Blair lobbied for the digital ID in Britain, and that Ellison could make a fortune off the new digital ID. If you add in the fact that the United States is reportedly backing Blair to take over Gaza in preparation for allowing the terror-funding Palestinian Authority to take control again, you begin to see how vast is the network of globalist machinations. Oracle, incidentally, operates in Communist China, where the government requires all companies to host CCP cells and forward CCP interests, and where the digital social credit system is the most authoritarian.

Speaking of which, Shellenberger is naturally extremely worried about the new digital ID in the UK, but he is also concerned that the federal government’s Real ID and Ellison’s oligarchical goals for AI could signal a similar digital ID in the United States in the near future. After all, we essentially had just such a digital ID and social credit score during COVID-19 with the vaccine passports. It is not so far-fetched to think it could happen here again, and more permanently.

Advertisement

Shellenberger warned, “And after the government combines your personal, banking, and voting data under a single digital ID, it will add social media and vaccine information. Same with Real ID in the US. The Censorship Industrial Complex was dress rehearsal for digital ID.”

Ellison isn’t the only tech mogul interested in digital ID. Shellenberger pointed to Google’s 2024 blog, “How we're working to make digital identity a reality for everyone.” Google fantasized:

Imagine starting a vacation like this: You arrive at the airport and breeze through security by tapping your phone to a reader, scanning your boarding pass and ID. While waiting to board, you grab a drink at an airport bar, tapping your phone to prove your age. When you arrive at your destination, you find your rental car and leave the lot without stopping for an in-person ID check because you already provided the necessary information in the rental car app. You check into your hotel online and your key is issued straight to your digital wallet. You do all of this with your phone — no physical wallet required.

For Our VIPs: UK Digital ID Is an Orwellian Dream Come True

We are already getting pretty close to that reality, but the problem is that in countries where such a system is fully implemented, all it means is that it is much easier for the government or Big Tech companies to shut down the lives of those with whom they disagree. If you thought online censorship was bad in America without digital ID, imagine if sometime in the near future Ellison, Google, and the World Economic Forum achieved their dream — not only your Facebook account but your ability to work, travel, and purchase anything could be in jeopardy over your free speech. Technological convenience can also mean more effective tyranny.

Advertisement

Donald Trump is very optimistic that he can convince the Big Tech oligarchs to be on the side of freedom, but perhaps he is overly optimistic. After all, people are still being regularly censored on Facebook, YouTube, and even X. The CEOs make promises that their own employees don’t keep. And if Ellison, stakeholder in the uber-leftist CNN and CBS, and supporter of centralized AI surveillance, adds TikTok to the list of his acquisitions, it could spell trouble with a capital T.

Here at PJ Media, we bring you both breaking news and investigative analysis. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.