Muslims Are Massacring Christians — and the Media Is Hiding It

Raymond Ibrahim | 12:44 PM on September 27, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Christians are suffering worldwide like never before — but you’d never know it from watching Western media. In this video, I explain why this persecution is hidden, and why what’s happening to them today may well be happening to you tomorrow:

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

COLUMNS

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY MEDIA BIAS

