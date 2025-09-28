North Carolina Mass Shooting: Suspect Arrested

Three people are dead and eight injured after a mass shooting event at a dockside restaurant in North Carolina Saturday night.

The Southport Police Department released a statement on Facebook explaining that, at around 9:30 p.m., an individual pulled up in a boat to the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin and opened fire on the crowd of Saturday evening diners. Police tracked down and detained a “person of interest.”

While the police release did not name the suspect, the New York Post claimed the arrestee is Nigel Edge, a man who changed his name and filed multiple lawsuits asserting that “LGBTQ White Supremacists” are out to kill him.

The post, updated recently, from the Southport PD affirmed that just before the shooting occurred, a “boat with a single occupant traveling on the Cape Fear River, paused briefly at the American Fish Company and opened fire, fatally wounding three patrons, and injuring at least eight others. The boat then fled the area, towards the Intracoastal Waterway in the direction of Oak Island.”

The police then went on to explain how they arrested the person of interest afterwards. “Shortly after 10:00 PM, the U.S. Coast Guard observed a single individual matching the description of the shooter, loading their boat at the public boat ramp at NE 55th Street in Oak Island,” the Southport PD related. “The Coast Guard crew detained this suspect, who is now being held by the Oak Island Police Department, and will be turned over to the Southport Police Department for questioning, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.”

The Southport PD emphasized, “IMPORTANTLY, there is currently no known further credible threat to the public. Officers and Deputies from multiple agencies are in place to help ensure additional security for the greater area.”

While the identity and motivation of the shooter have not been released, this is the latest in a disturbing number of mass shootings and terrorist attacks recently. These include transgender Robert “Robin” Westman murdering and injuring Minneapolis Catholic school children, a school shooting in Colorado, the deadly shooting at a New Hampshire country club where the shooter reportedly yelled “free Palestine,” the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, the shooting at a Dallas ICE facility, the anti-Trump ABC News station shooter, and Muslim men shooting at a field full of children during a Texas youth baseball pre-game prayer.

Many of us now read the reassurance after each shooting that “there is currently no known further credible threat to the public” and can’t help but find it empty. Who knows where the next leftist domestic terrorist or mentally ill nutcase will strike? This is why it is so extremely important for the Trump administration to send troops and the National Guard into our big cities and both label and investigate domestic terror organizations. State and local authorities should follow suit. Enforcing the laws and increasing armed security in key spots worked wonders in Washington, D.C.

America is undeniably suffering a tidal wave of violent crime and domestic terrorism. Authorities must make sufficient show of force before it goes completely out of control.

