Trump Honors Gold Star Mother’s Day

President Donald Trump issued a laudatory message on Sept. 28—Gold Star Mother’s Day—to honor families who lost loved ones in the U.S. armed forces.

In his statement designating today as a holiday, Trump wrote, “This Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we remember and honor the loved ones of those patriots who paid the highest price for our birthright of freedom.”

Advertisement

The last Sunday in September has, for almost a century, honored the mothers of fallen heroes. More recently, the holiday was expanded to include all family members of fallen U.S. military. Trump acknowledged those who grieve the military members who gave their last full measure of devotion in defending our nation.

In his official statement, Trump wrote, “Since the dawn of our Republic, millions of brave men and women have answered the call of liberty to preserve peace, uphold our sovereignty, and defend the sacred ideals that have defined our Nation for nearly 250 years. Countless souls have perished in this noble pursuit — their supreme sacrifice borne by surviving families with profound sorrow, remarkable strength, and inspiring dignity.”

The president continued by emphasizing how many lives are affected by each military casualty:

The supreme sacrifice of our fallen heroes is neither solitary nor finite. Instead, it is shared by bereaved families who bury the fallen and wage an unending battle of unfathomable heartache that is not erased by the passage of time. Gold Star Families know better than anyone the tremendous cost of our freedom, paid for by the blood of their beloved husbands, wives, sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers who forfeited their hopes and dreams so that others may live with peace, safety, and liberty in the greatest country on the face of the Earth. We are eternally grateful for their heroic sacrifice.

Advertisement

Read Also: Erika Kirk Inspires Actor Tim Allen to Forgive Father’s Killer

Trump referred to his meeting a month ago with the families of the troops killed in the Kabul airport bombing. “I was proud to meet with the Gold Star Families of the 13 service members who lost their lives in the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Four years later, these families carry a burden of grief that is compounded by the absence of accountability and compassion from the previous administration,” he said.

But Trump promised that he will never do the same as Joe Biden. “As Commander in Chief, I will never betray our warfighters or turn my back on their families. They deserve our enduring support and respect and an aggressive policy of peace through strength so that fewer families are shattered on the field of battle,” he stated.

In conclusion, Trump wrote, “As we observe Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, the First Lady and I extend our steadfast love and unwavering devotion to those who bear the unbearable with grace and resilience. May you find comfort in knowing the sacrifice of your hero will never be forgotten.” He encouraged Americans to fly the Stars and Stripes and hold ceremonies in honor of the day.

Advertisement

God bless all of the families who suffered an irreparable loss in the death of a brave hero who sacrificed for our freedom.

Here at PJ Media, we honor our military heroes. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.