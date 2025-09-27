Erika Kirk Inspires Actor Tim Allen to Forgive Father’s Killer

Iconic actor Tim Allen has been grieving his father’s murder for six decades. But Charlie Kirk’s widow forgiving her husband’s assassin has inspired him: he announced that he finally can forgive and make peace with his dad’s violent death.

The car accident that killed his father traumatized the actor, who is famous for roles in movies and shows that include Toy Story, The Santa Clause, Galaxy Quest, and Home Improvement. Many years later, he found courage and strength to heal from an unexpected source.

Allen posted on X, “When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Allen's father died in 1964 when a drunk driver crashed into his vehicle. Allen was 11 years old when his father was killed.

During her tribute to her assassinated husband at his Arizona memorial last Sunday, Erika Kirk declared, “My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man.”

Struggling to control her tears, Erika shocked the world by saying, “On the cross, our Savior said, Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do. That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

Many people would turn from God after such a heart-wrenching and life-altering loss as she suffered with Charlie’s murder, but Erika Kirk, now leading TPUSA in her husband’s place, is even more committed to her faith and to encouraging other people to give their lives to God, as her husband did. She described how Charlie Kirk practiced total submission of his will to God and every day tried his hardest to live out God‘s will for his life. That is a testimony which can be said of very few people.

ERIKA KIRK: "I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/zTqGsZXWdW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 22, 2025

Related: The Exceptional Love and Faith of Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk later added, “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the story of how Charlie Kirk inspired his granddaughter, just Erika inspired Allen. Noticing that as she left for college, she was putting a Bible in her luggage, her mother asked her why, and she responded, “I want to live more like Charlie.”

THE CHARLIE KIRK EFFECT🙏@RobertKennedyJr: "My granddaughter left for college in Europe. Her mother noticed that she packed a Bible. Well and her mother asked her why she made that choice, she said, 'I want to live more like Charlie.'" pic.twitter.com/CVsFK8Ldl7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2025

There is no legacy or tribute greater than that of inspiring other people to imitate you after you are gone. Charlie Kirk’s loss was irreparable, both to his family and to the country, but one hopes that his example and the example of his widow will continue to inspire Americans to forgive, love, and renew both their lives and our nation for many years to come.

