What Will Tim Walz's Campaign Slogan Be?

Good Sunday morning to all of you. Thanks for being here. That you keep coming back means a lot to me. Today is Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Today in History:

1522: Suleiman the Magnificent accepts the surrender of the surviving Knights of Rhodes, who are allowed to evacuate. They eventually settle in Malta and become known as the Knights of Malta. Yes, these are the Knights referred to in the Dashiell Hammett novel and the Bogart movie.

Advertisement

1620: The Mayflower lands, traditionally at Plymouth Rock, though there’s some dispute about this.

1933: Then five-year-old Shirley Temple is signed to Fox.

1988: PanAm Flight 103 is bombed over Lockerbie, Scotland.

1991: The Soviet Union officially dissolves.

Brithdays today include: Connie Mack of baseball fame, orchestra leader Andre Kostelanetz, Lady Bird Johnson, and Barbara Billingsley. I can’t resist this one. Here she is.



<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

______

Ok, let’s get to it.

I am rapidly coming to the conclusion that Tim Walz and the Somali fraud cases will be the gifts that keep on giving well into the midterm elections. I won’t get into the particulars, since everyone here already knows them. My colleagues at PJ Media have done a superb job covering all of this. So, I’m going to restrict myself to observation and analysis.

At this point we are way beyond saving Walz from prosecution and, in my view, certain conviction. This thing just keeps getting deeper for him.

Even assuming the unlikely event that Walz resigns quickly—say, within the next week or two—this isn’t going away. Given how target-rich an environment any investigation into this mess will encounter, it’s clear he isn’t smart enough to have pulled off everything we’ve seen on his own.

Advertisement

Yeah, that sounds cruel, and I’m sure I’m going to be called out on it, but it is what it is. A reminder: Walz has called Ice “Gestapo,” Trump a “bastard,” Elon Musk a “dip$#!+,” Trump an SOB, and Trump supporters “fascists.” Now Walz and what few supporters he’s got left want to play the victims?



Uh-huh. Right.



That long list of participants in this fraud forces us to examine the entire roster—and while it includes Somalis, it is by no means limited to them. It certainly involves other Minnesota state officials, and quite possibly federal officials as well. You don’t even come close to the figures being tossed around in this investigation—some $9 billion so far—without several people looking the other way, whether due to political pressure or personal conviction. And I have no doubt that as this investigation continues, that figure is only going to grow larger.



Minnesota fraud scandal — millions pulled from AUTISM CLINICS and Medicaid.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson says investigators uncovered “staggering amounts of money” stolen from the federal Child Nutrition Program — spent on cars, real estate, and even overseas — and that… pic.twitter.com/tUqbH4hmYC — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 20, 2025

Advertisement

Consider the fact that Walz was the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee. Is it possible that this was intended to shield Walz and those close to him from prosecution? It will be interesting to see if the investigations head in that direction, but even if they don’t, it at the very least calls into serious question the vetting done on Walz before putting him on the Harris ticket. I can’t help but wonder, too, if this mess wasn’t part of the reason for the Schumer Shutdown. You need to keep that money flowing to keep the fraud both alive and hidden.

Apparently Walz also wants to keep things hidden. I guess if I were him, I might want that as well. But I might not go this far:

Hundreds of social services workers are pinning the blame personally on Gov. Tim Walz, whom they say ignored their warnings about the fraud happening under his watch.



Not only that, but they are also accusing Gov. Walz of doing everything in his power to try to silence the whistleblowers who tried to expose the fraud.

If that’s true, Walz will be setting up a permanent residence in the federal pen on the strength of whistleblower protections alone.

As to what the money has been used for, most of the money intended to help Americans was sent to eastern Africa, particularly for land purchases in Nairobi.

Advertisement

This level of fraud is not limited to Walz or even to Minnesota. I'm seeing indications that Colorado and Ohio are next under the microscope. There is nothing solid enough to link yet, but the sources on this are pretty reliable. Does anyone think the Democrats can recover from all of this by the midterms? I don’t.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: Walz is running for reelection. I can’t imagine what his campaign slogan will be—assuming, of course, he isn’t jailed and doesn’t decide to resign, or both.

Thought for today: You can't protect yourself from sadness, without also shielding yourself from happiness.

I'll see you here tomorrow morning.

We're coming up on Christmas. Like the line poles along the highway, dates like that go by faster than you think. VIP memberships at PJ Media are a great Christmas gift, but don't forget to get one for yourself. Use promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your bill in both cases.