The Residential Schools Deception is Canada’s Latest Mob-Approved Travesty

On July 19, 2022, the Canadian government set up the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools, Missing Children and Unmarked Burials to investigate Christian missionaries' and school teachers' alleged abuse and murder of Indian children between 1880 and 1996. National fury had erupted in 2015 with the claim that 215 burial sites had been discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The nation was discredited on the international stage, defenders of the schools were denounced in public, the flag was lowered to half mast, millions of dollars were disbursed to the alleged victims, and over 100 churches were burned in retribution.

Advertisement

Thus, the narrative of the Residential Schools’ presumed atrocities became an indelible part of Canadian culture, with millions of citizens adhering to it as gospel cleromancy. In reality, honest investigators know the chronicle of horrific abuse, random brutality, child rape and outright murder of young Indian students to be blatantly false, an urban myth that a public consisting, to put it bluntly, either of nitwits or self-servers raised to national resentment. The agenda among the Aboriginal people, the professional elites and the public-at-large has been to discard the facts and reframe the historical record.

True, the discipline in the schools was often harsh and sometimes cruel, and pedagogical methods in many cases were punitive. As Senior Fellow of the Fraser Institute Tom Flanagan reports in C2C Journal, “in a system of 143 schools spanning more than a century…there were undoubtedly many sad and even tragic occurrences.” How could there not be? But the saga of homicidal slaughter is one of the most profound falsehoods in Canadian history. That the tribes have promoted it and we have accepted it is an indelible shame of this country, a fabrication we have taken in wholesale.

NDP MP Leah Gazan has tabled a Private Member’s Bill in the House of Commons (C-413) that would add to the Criminal Code “the offence of willfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, justifying or downplaying the harm caused by the residential school system in Canada.” One expects no better of a socialist clown. Her bill illustrates how, says Flanagan, “in the absence of good evidence and arguments, proponents inevitably turn to the power of the state to choke off discussion.”

Advertisement

Checking the internet on the subject is a disheartening experience. Of the myriad entries on the topic, I could find only one or two contesting the public hallucination. The popular story of “settler” guilt and Indian suffering is a brazen lie that has virally infected the collective mentality. The deep artifice of white, Christian depravity and native innocence has been given new grounding since the days of Montaigne’s noble savage.

Notwithstanding Gazan’s proposal, the federal government now seems to have become aware of the mythical mendacity surrounding the tragedy of the missing children. The Kamloops band claiming for years that it had found the unmarked graves or 215 children, causing a national firestorm of mob and legal violence and vast sums distributed for excavation to the band, has used the money for other obscure purposes. Not a single grave site has been excavated. But we may never know the real details of the scam. “Ottawa has sealed all progress reports connected to the federally funded search for the alleged graves of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School,” reports the Western Standard, “citing confidentiality to block public access to documents detailing how the money was used and what was actually found.” The Freedom of Information Act no longer applies. Very convenient.

Advertisement

Sometimes a single episode can sum up a vastly wider state of affairs. Recently, much-honored author, teacher, media personality and Cherokee fraudster Thomas King (like another pretendian, Elizabeth Warren), in his book The Inconvenient Indian, alleges that “up to 50 per cent” of the estimated 150,000 children who attended residential schools were abused. “The schools were a death trap. If residential schools had been a virulent disease, they would have been in the same category as smallpox and Ebola.”

No wonder a presumably compassionate but gullible public was horrified, with an Indian-of-standing having persuaded them of the crimes their forefathers had committed. A Companion of the Order of Canada, King has seen his books serve as standard texts in Canadian schools and universities for the last generation. After a lifelong career of profit and reputation, that is, of misinformation and propaganda, the Tribal Alliance Against Fraud (TAAF) and Cherokee genealogist David Cornsilk finally outed King as the mountebank he is, and put the Canadian public and their elite to shame as the suckers they are. King had no Cherokee genealogy whatsoever; he was “raised by a white mother in a white neighborhood, in a Greek Orthodox Church.”

Endemic prevarication is a not a means to cultural or ethnic self-respect. King’s lying, as well as those of his congeners, is the verbal and moral form of pounding on drums as a species of conversation or protest, when articulate and erudite but honest speech is the sine qua non of civilized behavior. On the mainstream side, the lie of government officials, public celebrities and the academic clerisy is as degrading in its way as the credulous simplicity of the larger demographic. These are certainly not the qualities that go with a healthy society, and we should not countenance such practices as if we were people of enlightened tolerance and worldly cultivation, objecting to the abuse of ostensibly colonial martyrs.

Advertisement

Between ideological opportunists such as Leah Gazan and literate conmen such as Thomas King falls the shadow of personal disgrace and moral ignominy. They use their influence for nefarious purposes, and the public is generally too stupefied or indifferent to offer up reasoned opposition. Thus, narrative and myth through political enforcement and rhetorical persuasion on the one side, and righteous ignorance among the populace on the other, will bring a country to surrender its ethical intellect to the favored infamy of the time.

The Residential Schools deception is Canada’s latest mob-approved travesty. And we as a class of citizens are meant to bear the blame for a crime we have not done, rather than be given some benefit of the doubt for the caritas and benefactions our forebears have shown.

Editor's Note: Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and their bogus Epstein smears while telling the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable.

Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!