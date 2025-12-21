Mystery Solved: This Is What It Takes for Local Cops to Arrest Somebody at Portland ICE HQ

Antifa riots and mayhem at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon, have been on the wane since the wintry rains began to blanket the city.

Until Friday night, that is, when Portland Police made a rare arrest.

Friday night is when Portland Police arrested one of the costumed weirdos populating the scrum of leftover Antifa and Trantifa activists who collect outside the ICE HQ and attack federal officers to keep them from rolling up bad guys.

Portland Police Bureau officers have made some arrests outside the ICE facility since unrest began last June, but after receiving blowback from the communist left, they largely began ignoring the violence. Only when President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of War called for the deployment of National Guard troops to keep the leftist hounds at bay did the cops come back and pretend to look like they were doing something.

Though they claim to have arrested 72 people, Portland cops have had a hands-off attitude for most of the six months of loud, large, and dangerous violence in front of the facility. It's likely that many of the arrests were catch-and-release.

On Friday, after 9:00 p.m., when the dangerous witching hour begins outside of ICE, Portland Police officers chatted up a "hijab-wearing" Trantifa man dressed as a woman, and soon regretted it when the dude hauled off and punched a sergeant in the face.

Crazy night at the Portland ice facility. Second arrest in less than an hour.@nicooregon got this on her livestream, seems like she tried to assault the cop after she was detained. pic.twitter.com/je4Ba564ga — DannyRebel33 (@DannyRebel333) December 20, 2025

Protesters can assault, mob, and chase reporters on the streets of Portland without fear of arrest, but a full-grown man punching a cop in the face in front of a crowd will get arrested.

Failure to Thrive: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 58 Reasons Why Blue Cities Are Circling the Drain

Twenty-eight-year-old Shean D. Broughton was arrested for "Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree," according to a press release issued Saturday afternoon.

Shean identifies as a "BPOC," "it/its" who is obsessed with Japanese anime and sewing. He posted this earlier in the day, announcing that he was suffering from "being so depressy (schizophrenia + cptsd) and chronic physical health."

I need to make cut sews that be so fun! I miss making clothes finally mentally a lot better but I'm doing my best because I'm trying to get back in my hobbies from being so depressy (schizophrenia + cptsd) + chronic physical health — Shean 🫀 (@VAMPKILLER1997) December 20, 2025

Curious about this "CPTSD," I consulted the Cleveland Clinic, which describes CPTSD as "a newly recognized" mental malady that hasn't been studied yet. "There’s no test to diagnose CPTSD. Instead, a healthcare provider makes the diagnosis" based on patients' stories of life traumas. These traumas could include "prolonged domestic violence, childhood sexual or physical abuse, torture, genocide, or slavery."

Photos of Shean Dion Broughton, a trans anti-ICE Portland protester accused of sucker-punching a police sergeant in the face on Dec. 19. He uses the pronouns it/its. https://t.co/5FFcb9WcEr pic.twitter.com/Xl70c6gI78 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 21, 2025

Perhaps being schizophrenic and completely confused about if one is a male or female qualifies as a life trauma.

Anyway, Shean was booked into jail, though it's unclear if he's with males or females.

This is Portland, where anything can happen.

