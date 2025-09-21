Mass Shooting at Country Club; Shooter Reportedly Yells ‘Free Palestine’

Catherine Salgado | 10:57 AM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Casey

A witness heard the mass shooter at a New Hampshire country club scream, “Free Palestine!” 

The shooter murdered 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare Saturday evening at Sky Meadow Country Club and injured at least two others. Several additional people were reportedly injured in the incident from non-bullet causes.

Local ABC affiliate WMUR reported that the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said police had arrested suspect 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau. DeCesare was eating dinner with his wife and daughter at the time the shooter began firing. His mother, Evie O’Rourke, said DeCesare bravely jumped up to protect his family and was killed while doing so. 

The state authorities did not comment on potential motives for the shooting, but a witness told reporters that the shooter yelled, “The children are okay” and “Free Palestine.”

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said, “We're dealing with the facts and the information that we gather. Once we get that facts and information, and have an actual motive that we can share, we'll certainly do that.”

WMUR reported that line authorities always use after they believe they have caught the suspect: “At this point, there is no current threat to the general public.” However, I have seen that line so many times in the last few weeks in connection with shootings, mostly committed by leftist terrorists, that I challenge it. Yes, that particular domestic terrorist was caught, but who knows when or where the next one will strike?

The Democrat Party has become an assassination cult. Dem politicians use dangerous rhetoric like “Nazi” and “genocide” to smear political opponents, while mobs of their minions riot and a small but growing segment commits targeted violent and even deadly crimes. And of course these bloodthirsty thugs never ask whether their killings accomplish anything.     

Like the Islamic terrorists he admires, the shooter who reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” seemingly believes simply killing civilians is the main goal. He spreads terror and fear against humans whom he sees not as individuals, but as mere representatives of a huge group thathe believes is in some way oppressing Gazans and their allies.


Hopefully Donald Trump will follow through on naming other violent leftist organizations, in addition to Antifa, as terror organizations, including radical pro-Hamas groups, and the federal government will take strict measures against them. Leftist terrorists are shedding innocent blood at a horrifying rate. The reign of terror must be brought to an end.

