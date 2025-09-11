Colorado High School Shooting: Two Injured, Shooter Dead

On the same day as Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a school shooting left two students injured, one of them in critical condition.

Advertisement

The shooter, who has apparently not been named, killed himself after shooting two other students at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colo., on Sept. 10. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told reporters during a press conference that three students had been shot. They were transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood for treatment, and as of Thursday morning, the shooter had been reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leaving two other students still injured.

Fox31 Denver updated its information on the high school shooting as of Thursday morning, explaining about the innocent students who were shot yesterday:

[O]ne student remained at the hospital in critical condition while a second student with non-life-threatening injuries was not in hospital care anymore, according to Saint Anthony Hospital Trauma Medical Director Brian Blackwood. The suspected shooter, a male student of Evergreen High School, died at the hospital from his injuries on Wednesday evening, according to the Jeffco sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said that it believed no law enforcement fired any shots when coming to respond to the active shooter alert, and it seems that the shooter did, in fact, kill himself rather than law enforcement killing him. As already stated, authorities have not yet released the name of the shooter or the names of the victims. We hope and pray that the student in critical condition will make a full recovery.

Advertisement

It’s a dark day in America. A shooting at Evergreen High School has left three teens in critical condition—including the suspected shooter. The violence is shocking, senseless, and horrifying.



When terror struck, law enforcement ran toward it. Officers from across the Denver… pic.twitter.com/yPUjjqgFGz — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 10, 2025

Related: Fox Reporter Eyewitness Describes Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Assassination

This shooting marks the second school shooting in a few weeks, following the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, where a transgender shooter killed two kids and injured more than a dozen others. Robert “Robin” Westman proved to have expressed violent hatred against Christians, especially Catholics, Jews, and Donald Trump, before he sprayed the chapel of Annunciation Catholic School with bullets.

The Evergreen High School shooting also, of course, occurred on the same day that an unknown shooter, alleged to be a sniper, fatally shot Charlie Kirk in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk was responding to a question about transgender mass shooters when a bullet fired from a building about 200 yards away hit him. He subsequently died after being rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

We pray for the families of all those who have lost loved ones to heartbreaking violence recently, and we pray for the full recovery of the two students injured at Evergreen High School. May God be with them during this extremely difficult time.

Here at PJ Media, we bring you the news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.