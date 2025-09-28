Kash Patel Accuses Christopher Wray of Lying to Congress About Capitol Riot

The narrative that January 6 was purely an organic riot keeps collapsing under the weight of new revelations. For years, the left branded anyone who suggested the FBI had undercover operatives in the crowd a conspiracy theorist. Now, the bureau has admitted it. The inspector general tried to soft-pedal it but couldn’t—FBI agents were on the ground, and some even entered the Capitol Building.

Advertisement

This week’s disclosure was even more stunning: about 274 agents were operating on January 6. That’s not “a few.” That’s a coordinated presence. Over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel offered some clarification about this new revelation, and there may be implications for former Director Chris Wray.

According to a report from Fox News Digital, the bureau now claims its personnel showed up only after the chaos started and handled “crowd control.”

But here’s the problem: that’s not the job of FBI agents. The bureau isn’t a riot squad, and Patel called out the excuse directly. He also reminded everyone that Wray wasn’t honest when he testified on Capitol Hill—he concealed key facts about the bureau’s actions, and that deception continues to hang over his record.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms Christopher Wray LIED TO CONGRESS and KNEW there were 274 agents in the crowd on January 6th



Time to arrest Chris Wray too!



Per Patel, “corrupt leadership” sent agents in to perform what they called “crowd control” duties, which is… pic.twitter.com/fHYmETob9f — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

"Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police – something that goes against FBI standards," Patel said. "This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened."

Patel added, "Thanks to agents coming forward, we are now uncovering the truth. We are fully committed to transparency, and justice and accountability continues with this FBI."

Advertisement

There’s no indication any FBI agents were involved in any events related to Trump’s speech on the morning of Jan. 6 at the Ellipse, an FBI official told Fox News Digital, adding that Wray should have disclosed that agents were there when he was asked by congressional leaders. President Donald Trump, citing a report that the agents were in the crowd which did not make clear their mission, said earlier that Wray, "has some major explaining to do." "It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday afternoon following a report from The Blaze, revealing the number of agents that were there. Trump added, "This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again! That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’" The president said he wanted to know each officer’s identity and what they were doing at the U.S. Capitol. "Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country," he said, referring to Trump supporters who faced charges for their involvement on Jan. 6.

A December report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz insisted there were no undercover FBI agents in the crowds that day, though he admitted there were informants, including three directed by the FBI. The bureau claims its agents only showed up after Capitol Police begged for help with crowd control—a job agents resented because they aren’t trained for it. According to officials, the first FBI personnel didn’t even arrive until after 2:30 p.m., well after the chaos had begun.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Obama Library Funds Are Secretly Flowing to Dark Money Networks

Wray testified before Congress before the inspector general’s report came out in December, but Patel blasted him for his evasiveness.

"Why it took a ton of time and questioning in Congress for the director to get that point is what I'm trying to eliminate from the FBI," Patel said. "If Congress asks you a question under oath, whether or not there were sources in [or] around January 6 at the Capitol, you as the director of the FBI need to know that and not deflect and give a D.C. answer. You have to be prepared for that."

The DC swamp tried to cover up the truth about January 6, but the truth is coming out, and PJ Media will continue to bring you the facts. Defend honest journalism by joining PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off—because your support fuels our unfiltered reporting. Don’t wait, join today.