BREAKING: Multiple Victims Shot at Church in Michigan, Building on Fire

Multiple people were shot today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The shooter is confirmed to be down, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to local police. The church building was reportedly set on fire following the incident. ￼

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. EDT at the church located on McCandlish Road, approximately 50 miles north of Detroit. The community of Grand Blanc, with a population of about 8,000, is located near Flint. Authorities have not yet released details on the number of victims or their conditions. The church was reportedly set on fire, and the roof was at risk of collapse as firefighters battled the blaze. ￼

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions. The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said. The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

LiveNOW from Fox has footage from the scene:

Aerial footage of the building on fire was shared on X:

a deranged individual targeted Christians this morning - a gunman attacked a Michigan church and then lit the place on fire



Praying for all the victims.

Another report indicates that an IED was found on a truck.

An IED has just been pulled from a truck at the Michigan church which was just shot up and lit on fire, per scanner traffic



These insane attacks on Christians HAS TO END.

The shooter is reportedly down, and no longer a threat:

BREAKING: Sheriff Swanson is at the active scene in Grand Blanc Township and has this update. pic.twitter.com/nXb43sl7k9 — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) September 28, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she is closely following the situation:

I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now.

Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling.



Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 28, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed the sentiment, saying the agency is “tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan,” and confirming FBI support for local law enforcement.

We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities.



Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 28, 2025

This story is developing. Check back for updates.