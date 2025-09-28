Another Hypocritical Dictator Attacks Trump for Striking Drug Boats

A recent poll from Rasmussen suggests that most people in the United States support Donald Trump's recent military actions in the Caribbean Sea, which involved striking down several drug cartel boats out of Venezuela before they can get to the United States and other Western Hemisphere destinations. The strikes killed at least 17 confirmed cartel members, many of whom were members of the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

But do you know who doesn't support this type of military action?

Make of that list what you will. Personally, it tells me I'm on the right side of this issue, but I digress.

And now, it's time to add yet another dictator to the tally: Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega. (Keep in mind, I'm translating his words from Spanish for this article.)

On Saturday, Ortega made a public statement on the matter, repeating what some others on the list above have said: These aren't cartel boats; they're poor little fishermen just out there trying to earn a living, even though the Trump administration says we have intelligence proving otherwise. These poor "little boats" have become a target of the "most powerful army in the world," he said. At least he got something right: Don't mess with our military.

"Shame on you," Ortega continued. "To be destroying — it's not with death, it is not by killing that problems are solved."

He goes on to suggest that the real drug dealers are inside the "institutions" of the United States because "How is it possible, with their immense, sophisticated military apparatus, that they can't control the drug traffickers who are selling and distributing drugs and then depositing the money in American banks?"

He concluded his tirade with a line about the abundance of guns in our country and how people can just go shoot students in a school. Quite frankly, it sounded like something straight from the DNC playbook.

Here's the video, if you'd like to watch. The English translations of the caption is "Daniel Ortega lashes out at Donald Trump for ordering the bombing of suspicious boats transporting drugs from Venezuela to the U.S."

🇳🇮🇺🇸🇻🇪 | Daniel Ortega arremete contra Donald Trump por ordenar bombardear lanchas sospechosas de transportar drogas desde Venezuela hacia EE.UU.



“Vergüenza debería darles, no es con la muerte, no es matando que se resuelven los problemas”pic.twitter.com/a6m3vsJZwW — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 27, 2025

Ortega might want to come down from that high horse. I'm not sure that he's ever solved a problem peacefully.

The United States doesn't even recognize him as the legitimate president of Nicaragua and has sanctioned him due to humans right abuses and his destruction of democracy. He has a history of disappearing political opponents, shutting down churches and NGOs, banning opposition parties, and imprisoning clergy and journalists.

Horrified by the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship's inhumanity, as authorities returned the lifeless body of Mauricio Alonso, a Nicaraguan defender of religious freedom, to his family today. The dictatorship unjustly detained and held Alonso incommunicado for a month, until his death.… — Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (@WHAAsstSecty) August 25, 2025

Ortega runs a police state. Just today, the exiled independent Nicaraguan media outlet Confidencial wrote about it:

The apparent calm on the streets of Nicaragua hides a repressive apparatus of control and fear. Seven years after a police order attempted to silence the April protests, the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo maintains a de facto police state disguised as peace, well-being, and normalcy. This apparatus of surveillance and persecution has forced the population to avoid discussing issues that make the government uncomfortable, even among family and friends. Repression also systematically extends to the legal, social, and even transnational spheres.

The truth of the matter is that the fall of Maduro could be the end of Ortega's regime as well. While Nicaragua no longer depends on Venezuela for oil like their third partner in crime Cuba does, Ortega and Maduro have a strong diplomatic relationship. Ortega loses one his strongest allies, and the Nicaraguan people, who are already growing restless with dissent and have been for years, could view it as an opportunity to take back their nation.

And it seems like both Maduro and Ortega are rattled by this. In August, Ortega spoke out against other Latin American and Caribbean nations that do not condemn the Trump administration's actions against Venezuela, calling them cowards and claiming they are submitting and surrendering to the United States.

The truth is that the ALBA axis created by Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro 20 years ago is crumbling. Communism, crime, and authoritarianism are losing favor with the people in these countries. They're waking up. Many are even supporting the U.S. in its mission to stop the cartels and potentially Maduro. They're tired of living under tyrants like these. And I hope it continues.

These stories may seem insignificant now, but something is happening throughout much of the Western Hemisphere. People are waking up, for the most part, and rejecting communism and tyranny. They want to live in safe countries where they can prosper. This is just as important for the United States as it is for these countries.

These stories may seem insignificant now, but something is happening throughout much of the Western Hemisphere. People are waking up, for the most part, and rejecting communism and tyranny. They want to live in safe countries where they can prosper. This is just as important for the United States as it is for these countries.