The Morning Briefing: Randi Weingarten Will Still Have Plenty of Pull at the DNC

We get to kick off today with something that is not about either the Israel-Iran war (lots of moving parts there) or all of the peaceful violence in Los Angeles. It is, however, a story that is tied to a subject about which I have been writing for a very long time.

The incestuous relationship between the thoroughly evil teachers' unions and the Democratic Party is well documented but occasionally forgotten with everything else that is going on in the world. It's at the root of a lot of what ails the country, though.

There is an apparent rift between the two right now, which Chris wrote about:

How badly did the 2024 election shake the Democrats? We might not know the full extent of the damage for a while, but the implosion of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) gives us a glimpse of the damage to the Democrats. First, there was the ridiculous reiteration of the commitment to diversity during the DNC leadership meetings in January. Those elections resulted in a pasty white DNC chairman, by the way, and the choice of the even more pasty and scrawny David Hogg as vice chair, which made conditions even more disastrous. Hogg removed himself from office after less than six months when the DNC determined that a technicality forced a revote for vice chair. Now, the DNC is witnessing another high-profile defection this month. On Sunday night, media outlets discovered a June 5 letter in which Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), announced her resignation from the DNC over disagreements with DNC Chairman Ken Martin. “While I am proud to be a Democrat, I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage more and more of our communities,” Weingarten wrote in her letter.

Well, that certainly does seem serious doesn't it?

Many were surprised to find that Weingarten was involved with the DNC at all. In fact, she was an at-large member for 23 years. That's not exactly a fleeting, casual relationship. Weingarten's falling out with Ken Martin notwithstanding, it never will be casual.

The Democratic Party is almost wholly owned by the teachers' unions, specifically Weingarten's American Federation of Teachers, and the National Education Association (NEA), which is the nation's largest labor union. The California Teachers Association — a member of the NEA — is the most powerful political lobby in the country's most populous state. It's no coincidence that California is also one of the bluest of the blue states.

Randi Weingarten is one of the most evil women in American politics. She's also one of the most influential on the Democrats' side of the aisle. There's likely to be far more fallout for Ken Martin and the rest of the current DNC hierarchy over Weingarten's departure than there will be for her.

There will be no real breakup between the DNC and the teachers' unions, they need each other too much. The unions throw money at Democrats like drunken Kennedy cousins during Carnival in Rio. Amounts of money that not only buys them access, but gives them control. That money is a drug that the Dems can't quit.

While Weingarten may no longer have a seat at the DNC table, she will still be choosing the menu. Ken Martin may soon rue the day that she decided to walk away from the DNC after almost a quarter of a century. Her power among the Dems never diminishes.

The only way to kneecap Weingarten and the teachers' unions is through school choice. Wait, abolishing the Department of Education is a pretty good start too.

Until such time, Randi Weingarten will remain a plague upon society, a threat to American children in public schools, and wielding plenty of influence at the Democratic National Committee.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. The Funniest Fake Stuff From Operation Rising Lion (So Far)

Reluctantly Embracing Some Benefits of AI

City Official Asks LA Police Chief to Obstruct Justice, and Then Things Got Dumber From There

‘A House Divided’: 167 Years Later

The 'No Kings' Clowns Actually Do Love Tyranny

The Sink That Ate Wisconsin, Part 3

