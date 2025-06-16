WATCH: Israel Bombs Iran State Media During Live Broadcast

Iranian state media cameras were live when an Israeli airstrike slammed into the regime’s state-run TV station IRIB in Tehran, right in the middle of a live broadcast by presenter Sahar Emami. That’s not just a hit; it’s a message. The mullahs’ propaganda machine was on air when the missiles struck, sending a crystal-clear signal from Israel: we know exactly where to aim, and we’re not bluffing.

BREAKING



The Israeli military has carried out strikes on the building housing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s state broadcaster.



This footage shows the moment the strike occurred while one of the anchors was live on-air. pic.twitter.com/m05cNufzPe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 16, 2025

The Week has more.

Ahead of the attack, Emami was heard saying, "Listen, what you hear is the sound of the aggressor. You hear the sound of the aggressor attacking the truth." Following the attack, Emami joined the live broadcast of the Khabar Network, according to Mehr news agency. IRIB broadcasts have resumed following the attack, as per local reports. The Israeli Defence Forces had earlier warned people in the area near the IRIB headquarters in Tehran. This comes as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the "propaganda and incitement mouthpiece" of Iran is on it way to disappear.

There’s a certain irony in watching a state-run propaganda outlet get blown apart on live TV, especially when the crew’s first reaction is to shout “Allahu akbar” as the walls around them shake.

The broadcast abruptly cut to pre-recorded programming as the chaos unfolded. Not long after, Sahar Emami reappeared — this time live from a different studio — speaking with a fellow anchor about the strike. She claimed there were “bodies of reporters” at the original site, while footage showed thick smoke and flames rising into the Tehran sky.

“The Iranian regime’s propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was attacked by the IDF after a widespread evacuation of the area’s residents,” Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement that X translated from Hebrew. “We will strike the Iranian dictator everywhere.”

Right after the strike, a local journalist caught the aftermath outside the battered studio: smoke billowing from the building, dazed staff stumbling out, and the unmistakable sound of panic in the air. It was the regime’s lies going up in smoke — broadcast in real time.

🚨𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Iranian state TV headquarters goes up in flames after being hit by an Israeli airstrike.



The TV station, which pushed propaganda for the Iranian regime, blew up during a live news broadcast and is currently in flames. pic.twitter.com/FeikXHCjke — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 16, 2025

The following is a transcription of his report that AI translated into English.

“Younes Shadloo, Secretary-General of the Defense Group of the Iranian Broadcasting Agency. In these past few years, in all the operations of the Holy Promise, we have portrayed the manifestation of Iran's authority and the defeat of the hegemony of the Zionist regime,” he said. “This is the Iranian Broadcasting Organization. The command center of the Iranian media war and the center for strengthening the image of Iranian authority and the Iranian community and defeating the hegemony of the child-killing Zionist regime.”

He continued, “I don't know how many of my colleagues were inside. I was on the first floor when it was bombed. I don't know how many of my colleagues were martyred. I don't know how many people were injured. They had told us to evacuate the Sarhama area, but everyone stayed until the last moment to show the world the image of Iran's authority. Something the Zionist regime doesn't want. This is for not wanting it. He thought, what will happen if he calls the Iranian Broadcasting Organization? Then you will see the sourness.”

