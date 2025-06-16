DNC Disarray Continues With a High-Profile Departure

How badly did the 2024 election shake the Democrats? We might not know the full extent of the damage for a while, but the implosion of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) gives us a glimpse of the damage to the Democrats.

First, there was the ridiculous reiteration of the commitment to diversity during the DNC leadership meetings in January. Those elections resulted in a pasty white DNC chairman, by the way, and the choice of the even more pasty and scrawny David Hogg as vice chair made conditions even more disastrous.

Hogg removed himself from office after less than six months when the DNC determined that a technicality forced a revote for vice chair, and the DNC is witnessing another high-profile defection this month. On Sunday night, media outlets discovered a June 5 letter in which Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), announced her resignation from the DNC over disagreements with DNC Chairman Ken Martin.

“While I am proud to be a Democrat, I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage more and more of our communities,” Weingarten wrote in her letter.

Weingarten supported another candidate for chair, and after Martin’s election, he removed Weingarten from the DNC’s powerful rules and bylaws committee, a role she had held since 2009. Weingarten also defended Hogg and supported his initiatives to replace older, less radical elected Democrats with younger candidates who skew much further to the left.

Weingarten also wrote that she plans to continue the fight to elect leftist candidates.

“The AFT's 1.8 million members are education, healthcare, and public service workers who devote their lives to protecting kids and communities while paving pathways for a better life for all Americans,” she wrote. “Sadly, this mission is under attack like never before. It is an existential battle that I hope the Democratic Party will support.”

“As always, the AFT will continue to be a leader in electing pro-public education, pro-working family candidates and will be especially engaged in the 2025-26 elections,” she concluded.

Politico reported that AFT members had an interesting reaction to Weingarten’s announcement: “A spokesperson for Weingarten said that when she told AFT members the news of her departure, ‘Randi has gotten applause’ from them, ‘much to her dismay as a proud Dem.’”

Internecine squabbles, poor leadership choices, and high-profile departures are not the signs of a healthy party. The 2024 election broke these people, and they’re continuing to reel from Donald Trump’s reelection and the success of his second term. Hopefully, this turn of events bodes well for the Republicans in 2026 and beyond.

This disarray at the DNC is astonishing because it’s happening so quickly. How much worse can things get for the Democrats before their fortunes start to turn around? Pop some popcorn and sit back and watch; I'm convinced that the Democrats' bumpy ride is far from over.

As much as we've celebrated the historic 2024 election, there's still work to be done. 2026 will be here before you know it, which means that we need to get ready to hold on to and expand our GOP majority.

