Trump Orders ‘Mass Deportation Program’ in Blue Cities

As Democrat-endorsed anti-ICE riots continue to endanger lives and prevent the enforcement of immigration law in a number of cities across America, Donald Trump is doubling down on arresting illegals in blue cities.

On Sunday, Trump affirmed his “very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.” He praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and clarified that for now, immigration enforcement will be focused on the cities whose lefty politicians are most opposed to arresting foreign criminals.

ICE officers, Trump began, “have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History.” He slammed the “violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians,” promising, however, that “nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People. ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

It is particularly encouraging to see this news after the disappointing Trump announcement that ICE would no longer be deporting illegal aliens working at hotels and farms, even as some blue-collar American men still struggle to find jobs in industries that prefer to pay illegals low wages in bad conditions rather than hiring Americans. Perhaps Trump is reassessing that previous announcement.

In the Sunday Truth Social post, Trump continued by laying out his strategy. “In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” the president stated.

The Democrat sanctuary cities “are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens,” Trump explained. “These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports,”

This leftist catastrophe inspired Trump’s new priorities. “I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role. You don’t hear about Sanctuary Cities in our Heartland!” Trump declared.

The president assured “Brave ICE Officers” that “REAL Americans are cheering you on every day. The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos.” Indeed, illegal immigration was among the top issues informing the 2024 election results.

“That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia,” Trump announced. “Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States.”

Trump concluded, “To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!”

