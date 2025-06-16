Trump Effect: Climate, Gender Rhetoric Sidelined at G7

As the G7 leaders meet in Canada, the usual focus on climate alarmism and “gender equity” has reportedly been downplayed, now that the U.S. president is no longer obsessed with spewing unscientific nonsense about impending climate apocalypse.

Advertisement

Climate and gender are no longer taking center stage at the G7 meeting that just started in the country Trump jokingly calls the 51st American state. Trump still faces challenging tasks as the leaders discuss international trade, and the president has already irritated anti-Israel leaders by refusing to sign a G7 joint statement on the Iran-Israel conflict that demands Israel use “restraint” against the terrorist Iranian regime. But nevertheless, it appears that the United States is once again dominant on the world stage after four years of Joe Biden fecklessness.

Multiple climate experts celebrated the G7’s move away from climate alarmism. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., who is the director of the Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute, said, “The U.S. is still the straw that stirs the drink -- in this instance bringing sanity to climate discussions. Science does not show climate change to be an existential threat. There is no climate crisis, and Trump knows this.”

Read Also: The Protesters Are NOT Going to Like Trump's Latest Move

Not only is average global temperature a myth, warming temperatures are beneficial for ecosystems and carbon is the necessary building block of life. Not only that, but many areas in the world had cooler temperatures this year than a century or more ago.

Advertisement

Just in from NOAA: 129 years of global warming down the drain. May 2025 was 0.72°F cooler than May 1896 in the US. Ask a climate hoaxer to 'splain that. pic.twitter.com/z6rbj0iSwC — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 10, 2025

Frank Lasee, the president of Truth in Energy and Climate and a former Wisconsin state senator, said, “President Trump’s bold energy stance at the G7 summit champions American prosperity by prioritizing reliable hydrocarbons over unreliable, expensive wind and solar.” Whereas Biden pushed toxic, expensive, and unreliable wind and solar that benefited Communist China, Trump wants to increase oil drilling.

Flashback: Happy Earth Day: The Climate Crisis Is Fake

Lassee added, “[Trump’s] rejection of the Paris Agreement and focus on oil, gas, and coal ensures energy security amid rising manufacturing and AI-driven demand. By challenging Canada and Europe’s costly ‘green’ policies, he protects U.S. ratepayers from skyrocketing bills and net zero blackouts. Trump’s tariff strategy strengthens our economy, proving he’s putting America first on the global stage.”

Myron Ebell, the chairman of the American Lands Council, also commented, “The 2015 Paris climate treaty has passed its sell-by date. European leaders should follow the Trump administration and drop the anti-energy policies that cripple their economy. If they did that, perhaps European countries could afford the increased defense spending that they have promised.”

Advertisement

After many decades of climate alarmists screaming about an imminent climate catastrophe, it should be pretty obvious that it was never about science, it was only about giving elites an excuse for increased control. Thank goodness the G7 has ditched at least two woke sillinesses this year.

Editor’s Note: FINAL HOURS! Don't miss out on our massive Patriot Sale! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.