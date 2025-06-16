Dems' Pitch to Win Back Hispanic Voters: 'We Need Illegals to Mow Our Lawns and Do Our Dishes'

No matter what they're doing at the time — rioting, condescending, or pandering — the Democratic elite want the electorate to believe that their brand is compassion. In any leftist's telling of the story, they simply care more than us coldhearted conservatives. They've had remarkable success flinging this fly-covered manure all over the place, to be sure. It's been their primary sales pitch to minorities for well over half of a century now. Despite all of the crime and poverty that the Democrats' caring has brought to almost every blue city in America, they keep getting elected.

The power players at the Democratic National Committee live in constant fear that American minorities will one day realize en masse that Dem politicians have never done much for them. Or anything at all.

When then-private citizen Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2015 and spoke honestly about this country's illegal immigration problem, the mainstream media consensus was that no Hispanic voter would ever cast a ballot for the GOP again if he were elected. A funny thing happened on the way to two terms in the Oval Office — President Trump has been steadily eroding the Hispanic voting bloc that the Democrats spent decades taking for granted.

Black men — another demographic that the Dems have abused and ignored — have also been moving to the right, but they aren't the focus for this column.

Democrats long ago went all-in on open borders not only because they wanted to quickly turn illegals into loyal voters for them, but also because they thought it was the perfect pander move to keep the Hispanic-American voters in line. If it doesn't involve pandering, Dems don't understand it.

The other thing that they have never grasped is the fact that legal immigrants tend not to be too fond of sucking up to illegal immigrants. My hometown has a significant Hispanic population. Some of the most hardcore conservatives I know here are first or second generation people whose families came from Mexico legally.

Sadly, the majority of the Mexican-American voters here still reflexively vote for the Democrats, but that's been slowly changing. Polling has shown that President Trump has been making inroads with Hispanic voters who are tired of having their ancestors' efforts to do everything the right way denigrated by the open borders loons.

White leftists have been rattled by the fact that they no longer have complete control over minority groups that they've never looked at as individuals, but have only ever seen as reliable, monolithic voting blocs. You can see in their eyes that they truly believe that doubling down on support for any illegals — criminal or not — is their way back into the hearts of voters they've pushed away.

The thing about the Trump-era Dems is that they can't help but show you who they really are. They don't care about illegal immigrants, they never have. They care about themselves. This is from something Sarah wrote in February about a New York Times article that voiced the concerns of wealthy Hamptons residents:

It goes on with great quotes like this one: "Some of the wealthy are quietly beginning to make calculations about what it would mean if their undocumented workers were deported. Who would mow the lawn?" (Note: their undocumented workers) Or this one from Marit Molan, director of Hamptons Community Outreach: "Everyone relies on housekeepers and carpenters and tree cutters and grass cutters. People come to the Hamptons to enjoy their houses, and who is going to take care of their houses?"

Our sister site Twitchy recently shared a video of an unhinged Los Angeles resident telling rich people who voted for Trump that they shouldn't have because now they're going to have to do their own dishes and clean their own houses.

QUELLE HORREUR!

Their is no compassion for the plight of the poor migrants (as they refer to illegal immigrants), only panic about losing a labor pool that they like to keep poor and available. I'm not saying that they're modern-day slaveholders by any means. I am comfortable, however, with saying that they're somewhat plantation adjacent.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that they aren't warming the hearts of any disaffected former Dems with their "THE LAWNS WON'T MOW THEMSELVES" approach. They'll never figure that out on their own, though.

Well, this icy-hearted conservative is off to cook his own dinner and do his own dishes.

