Elementary Kids Forced to Ride the 'Lolita Line' to School

Imagine this: You have a daughter in, say, first or second grade. Let's call her little Olivia. You take her to the bus stop on the first day of school, and she's bright-eyed and ready to take on all the things school is supposed to be about — reading, math, science, etc.

When the bus pulls up, the driver is quite obviously a man, but he's wearing a short skirt that's part of a pink and white frilly schoolgirl costume. The sign in the front of the school bus window reads, "The Lolita Line." I don't know what you would do, but I'd take little Olivia and run like hell and probably start homeschooling ASAP.

While it sounds like the start to some sort of disgusting pedophilic fiction, this was the reality for some parents in Canada whose children attend St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School in Woodbridge, Ontario. Woodbridge is a Toronto suburb.

According to a video obtained by Reduxx magazine, a group of parents confronted the driver of "The Lolita Line," asking him why he dresses that way and named his bus after a novel that's about a man obsessed with a 12-year-old little girl.

"I do this every day, and I don't think there is an issue," the man replies before getting on the bus and cranking the engine. One of the parents calls him "mentally sick." You can watch the whole exchange below.

A male school bus driver in Ontario, Canada, was confronted by parents after wearing a pink "school girl" outfit while on the job and allegedly calling his bus "the lolita line."



Reduxx can confirm the video was taken at St. Michael the Archangel Elementary in Woodbridge. pic.twitter.com/HmF8Vevaqn — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) June 13, 2025

According to the Epoch Times, Mark Brosens, a spokesperson for the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB), said that third parties provide Ontario's school bus services, and upon learning about this particular driver, he immediately reached out to the company.

"The company acted quickly to address this situation with its employee and the driver will no longer provide busing to and from the school," he said, adding, "The company assured the YCDSB that this will not be an issue going forward at any YCDSB schools."

That language is a bit weak for my tastes. Is the "Lolita Line" guy going to drive buses for other schools? It almost sounds like that's a possibility.

Brosens also told the Epoch Times that drivers received extensive training and "all bus drivers in the province were required to pass a vulnerable sector screening with local police." I wonder if this guy showed up to his police screening in his little pink skirt?

Well, I guess I shouldn't be surprised. This is Ontario after all, the Canadian province where the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal seems to rule the roost. It does things like fine spa owners who misgender a "trans" man and won't force their Muslim employees to wax the genitals of said "trans" guy. It also does things like fine tiny towns thousands of dollars because they refuse to display a "Pride" flag on government property.

It's also the place that thought a man dressed like this teaching shop to high school students was totally cool:

"Kayla" Lemieux taught like this. The school defended him, the media called him She/Her, those who criticised were called bigots.



Another unbelievable insanity that somehow did not prompt the soft allies of trans activism out of their self-serving cowardice. pic.twitter.com/dGcHehZr2v — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 10, 2025

Forget homeschooling. I'd take little Olivia and get the heck out of Ontario.

I doubt the mainstream media will report this story, but if they did, they'd call the bus driver a "woman" and act like it was perfectly normal for this creep to call his bus "The Lolita Line" and drive little girls to school. They'd play along with his mental illness.

