BREAKING: Trump Departs G7 Early. Is Something Big About to Go Down?

Matt Margolis | 8:13 PM on June 16, 2025
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump issued an ominous warning to Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Moments ago, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that he’s leaving the G7 Summit in Canada:

He is reportedly leaving the summit early to go back to Washington, D.C.

Unconfirmed reports on X suggest that strikes on Tehran began right after Trump’s post on Truth Social.

More video shows people rushing out of Tehran.

Trump followed up his original post with another saying, “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

President Trump clearly isn’t playing games. According to Fox News, he’s ordered the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room—an unmistakable sign that something big is going on. Military, intelligence, and diplomatic channels are all on high alert. Missiles are being prepped on both sides.  

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime just turned up the heat. In a chilling escalation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicly warned that a strike on Israel is imminent, and they’re not mincing words. “All cities, facilities, and centers will be considered legitimate military targets,” the IRGC declared, urging evacuations across the so-called “occupied territories.”

Aerospace forces are reportedly preparing to launch within hours, as Tehran moves from vague threats to explicit ultimatums. This isn’t posturing—it’s a direct challenge, framed to strike both military and psychological blows.

Stay tuned. More on this story as it develops.

Stay tuned. More on this story as it develops.

