BREAKING: Trump Departs G7 Early. Is Something Big About to Go Down?

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump issued an ominous warning to Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Moments ago, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that he’s leaving the G7 Summit in Canada:

President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025

He is reportedly leaving the summit early to go back to Washington, D.C.

The White House confirms that U.S. President Trump will depart a day early from the G7 Summit in Canada, following a dinner tonight alongside the other heads of state, with him returning to Washington, D.C. in order to “attend to many important matters” regarding the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/V4wgVc6myV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 16, 2025

Here is the BREAKING NEWS clip announcing Trump is leaving the G7 early after telling Tehran metropolitan area 16.8 Million to evacuate.

pic.twitter.com/hhSglOs74q — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) June 16, 2025

Unconfirmed reports on X suggest that strikes on Tehran began right after Trump’s post on Truth Social.

Reported strikes now in Tehran, right after Trump's tweet. Wow — Zineb Riboua (@zriboua) June 16, 2025

More video shows people rushing out of Tehran.

🚨 HUGE amounts of people attempting to flee Tehran, Iran right now.pic.twitter.com/RvwzVh64Fu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2025

Trump followed up his original post with another saying, “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

President Trump clearly isn’t playing games. According to Fox News, he’s ordered the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room—an unmistakable sign that something big is going on. Military, intelligence, and diplomatic channels are all on high alert. Missiles are being prepped on both sides.

🚨 TRUMP ORDERS NSC TO PREPARE IN SITUATION ROOM—IRAN ESCALATION FEARS MOUNT



According to FOX, President Trump has directed the National Security Council to be on standby in the White House Situation Room.



The move signals imminent concern over developments in the Israel and… pic.twitter.com/qT5xorAtVo — FED Policy (@FED_Policy) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime just turned up the heat. In a chilling escalation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicly warned that a strike on Israel is imminent, and they’re not mincing words. “All cities, facilities, and centers will be considered legitimate military targets,” the IRGC declared, urging evacuations across the so-called “occupied territories.”

Aerospace forces are reportedly preparing to launch within hours, as Tehran moves from vague threats to explicit ultimatums. This isn’t posturing—it’s a direct challenge, framed to strike both military and psychological blows.

🚨 IRGC WARNS OF “PRECISE STRIKE”—CITIES IN ISRAEL URGED TO EVACUATE



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a rare public evacuation warning, saying a strike on the “occupied territories” is imminent.



“All cities, facilities, and centers will be considered… pic.twitter.com/QCRcTvi8nS — FED Policy (@FED_Policy) June 16, 2025

Stay tuned. More on this story as it develops.

