The Morning Briefing: Feature, Not a Bug — Everything Trump Does Triggers the Press

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The fly in the fricassee cares little for the opinions of displaced Welshmen.

On this week's episode of "Two Americas": Gavin Newsom is the Great White Democratic Hope and Donald Trump Hitler Pol Stalin.

Advertisement

It's always surreal watching the Democrats react to anything anymore. They're clinically insane, so those of us who aren't have a difficult time figuring out the color of the sky in their world. And let us all please remember that I am never the sanest guy in the cul de sac, so if I think they're nuts, they're really out there.

I'm not alone in this opinion. This is from my friend John Phillips in Los Angeles:

Gavin Newsom is an actual sociopath who would gladly leave us all (including California Democrats) for dead if it helped him win just one presidential primary. https://t.co/KJU21f5O13 — John Phillips (@Johnnydontlike) June 12, 2025

One of the many things that I like about President Trump is that he realizes that these people are unhinged and out to get all of us. As he has said many times, he's just in their way. He has no interest in playing nice with lunatics like Gavin Newsom. Why try to find middle ground with someone who just wants to shiv you once they get you close?

That doesn't mean that President Trump is deliberately antagonizing the Democrats. Here's merely doing his job. His job happens to be doing what's best for America, and that's what bothers the Dems.

It's mostly the same when it comes to the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. What's good for America is bad for the Dems, therefore it's bad for them. However, I do believe that he gets a little charge out of needling them, as he should. David Manney covered one of the MSM's latest Trump-induced episodes:

Advertisement

This is what it always comes back to with these people: Trump says something bold, the media howls “dictator,” and the rest of us are left scratching our heads, wondering how we got from a speech to a constitutional crisis. Take Fort Bragg. President Trump stood in front of American soldiers and delivered a hard-hitting, no-apologies speech. He talked about law and order. He criticized liberal-run cities. He called out the dysfunction we all see every day. But because he did it in front of our military, MSNBC melted into a puddle of Cold War-era paranoia. “Civil war,” they cried. “Militarizing politics.” You’d think he rode in on a tank.

Private practice psychologists in blue cities must be making a fortune these days.

As David points out, the real problem for the Meltdown Brigade this time was that the president was speaking at a military installation. Anything with overtones of classic American patriotism makes the media types apoplectic. The deep bond between President Trump and the troops is evident every time he's with them and they can't abide that.

So they lie and pretend that we're all living in the Soviet Union 2.0 now.

It wouldn't have mattered if Trump had brought a petting zoo with him and spent the afternoon watching the troops with baby goats and talking about their favorite flavors of pie, the MSM would have retold it as a Stalinesque horror story.

While I obviously don't like the lying, the angst that Trump causes these execrable people is delightful. They deserve it. They tried to destroy him over and over and it didn't work. His triumph in two elections has hastened the demise of their prevaricating profession and his presence in the Oval Office is a constant reminder of that. They won't openly admit it, but as I wrote in my latest column, they're not good at hiding it:

Advertisement

The lefties in the MSM know how this all plays out. You can see it in eyes of the television hacks. They know that they are now nothing more than puppets on a sinking ship. Once upon a time, their false narratives could sway public opinion with the greatest of ease. After failing to prevent the election of the man who they repeatedly compared to Hitler despite engaging in the most galling and concentrated journalistic malpractice in American history, they are broken.

I often say that Trump broke these people. They actually broke themselves, though. They lied about Trump for so long that, in their diseased minds, he really is the monster under their beds.

They're un-American pathological liars, here's hoping he keeps terrifying them.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Imagine coming home to this type of welcome everyday.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/sRjQnhFhcS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 11, 2025

PJ Media

Me. Look In Their Eyes: MSM Hacks Know They're Lying and That Their Industry Is Dying

VodkaPundit. UPDATED: U.S. Prepping for an Earth-Shattering Kaboom in the Middle East?

RFK Destroys CNN’s Vaccine Claims With Science, Hard Facts

When the Rioters Work at City Hall and Try to Kill Cops, LA, You've Got a Problem

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. What the Hell Was That Tulsi Gabbard Video About?

Advertisement

Maxine Waters Caught Red-Handed: Admits LA Riots Were Violent After All

U.S.-Funded Energy Org Alleged to Be CCP Proxy

That Moment at the Riot When a Brown Lady Realized White Female Commies Don't Have Her Back

When Does a Baby Deserve Justice

Trump Speaks at F

ort Bragg, and the Press Loses Its Mind

Christian Rocker Michael Tait Breaks His Silence on Heinous Allegations

How President Trump Wins — Versus How Gavin Newsom Wins — the PR War Over the Riots

Vaccine Expert and Covid Shot Critic Robert Malone to Advise CDC

Here’s What’s Curiously Missing From Riot Coverage

You Have to See Sen. John Kennedy Nuke Maxine Waters and Gavin Newsom

The Bricks Were Just the Beginning: AOC's Riot Whitewash

Stossel. The Woke Right

Townhall Mothership

Buyer's Remorse Alert. David Hogg Is Out at the DNC... For Good

Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial

Low Gas Prices Are Defying Expectations As They Continue to Come Down Under Trump's Second Term

If the Protesters Speak, It Would Be Disaster for the Left

Iowa City's Vote on Gun Club's Future Actually Good News for Once

Cam&Co. The Adamiak Case Just Got Even Worse

Study Looks at Economic Impact of School Shootings

¡Cállate! President of the Mexican Senate Wants Southwest United States Back

CNN: Guess Which Voter Demo Has Gone Wildly MAGA?

#RIP. Brian Wilson Dead at 82

Karoline Leavitt Torches 2 Reporters on Riots - Then Drops Dems With a Big Fact About Who's Involved

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Dem Extremists Like AOC, Crockett As Partly to Blame for Pulling America Apart

Advertisement

Q: What Fresh Mayhem Is the Extremist Left Going to Dump on Our Country Now? A: 'No Kings Day'

Cry harder. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Appalled by 'Foreign Invaders' Tip Line

Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy Center Gala

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN

VIP

#MeToo. Lemonade Out of Lemons: LA Riots Quickly Moved the Trump/Musk Feud to the Back Burner

DOGE vs. The Swamp SITREP Vol. VII: The Biomedical Night of the Long Knives

They’re Not Tyrants. They’re Just Doing Their Job.

Now That Elon Musk ‘Regrets’ His X Posts About Trump, Can We Get the Band Back Together Again?

Taming the Administrative State

Around the Interwebz

Disney And NBCUniversal Sue AI Company Midjourney For Copyright Infringement

Fair or fixed? Why Le Mans is all about “balance of performance” now.

The Secret Gardens Saving the World’s Rarest Plants

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

There are days lately when I feel that all of life has become abstract expressionism.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

More bands should have the primary songwriters hook up, break up, then keep the band together.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/11/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Radio: BBC

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



EDT

8:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bill Signing Ceremony

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the Congressional Picnic

South Lawn

White House Press Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.