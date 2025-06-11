Here’s What’s Curiously Missing From Riot Coverage

Matt Margolis | 12:14 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

There’s a lot of screaming coming from the mainstream media these days, but almost none of it is coming from the actual rioters themselves. And that silence speaks volumes.

Greg Gutfeld hit the nail on the head in a recent segment, pointing out what the media conveniently leaves out of its coverage: the voices of the protesters. “What I find interesting is: How come these networks aren’t interviewing the protesters?” he asked. “There’s a selective shielding going on.”

He’s exactly right. The media is deliberately avoiding the raw, unscripted chaos on the ground. Why? Because they know full well the protesters are, as Gutfeld pointed out, “the worst spokesmen for the protests.” Rather than risk exposing viewers to what these radicals actually believe and say, the press jumps in as their public relations department. “We’ll take care of that for you,” Gutfeld said mockingly, mimicking the media’s attitude. “We will be, uh, I guess, your spokesmen.”

Instead of holding up a mirror to reality, they’re putting on stage makeup and reciting fantasy. They spin tales of “mostly peaceful protests” even as footage shows burning buildings, shattered windows, and terrified citizens fleeing violence. “Their delusional commentary alongside the videos of the rioters and the arson is a perfect juxtaposition of reality and ideology,” Gutfeld observed.

This isn’t new. From the “Summer of Love” narrative in 2020 to the current White House fumbling over how to describe anti-ICE violence, the media’s favorite trick is to downplay leftist chaos and pin it on someone else — usually Donald Trump. But video is immune to gaslighting. 

“Through our eyes, we can see the destruction,” Gutfeld said. “But their mouths are trying to get into our ears, telling us it’s mostly peaceful.” He nailed the point with this zinger: “Every video strengthens Trump’s position and reminds us how wrong the media was on everything from the Summer of Love to the fall of Biden.”

The media’s problem is that they don’t even realize they’ve lost the public. Gutfeld didn’t hold back on that either. “Do you ever wonder who the media’s talking to?” he asked. “It’s not the public. They no longer watch or believe or care what these people have to say.”

That’s the truth, and it stings. Legacy outlets like CNN and MSNBC aren’t speaking to America; they’re speaking to themselves. Gutfeld skewered them with brutal accuracy: “CNN, MSNBC, they’re reduced to being the homeless man muttering to his reflection in a CVS window. When he nods, so does his reflection.”

According to Gutfeld, it’s no longer a blind spot; it’s a full eclipse. “The biggest change in culture is the emancipation of the public from the legacy media,” he said. “We are free from these zombies.”

The media’s refusal to show us the truth — let alone let the rioters speak for themselves — reveals exactly how fragile their narrative has become. They’re not informing the public anymore; they’re managing a crumbling illusion, hoping that if they just keep talking, we’ll stop believing what we see with our own eyes. 

But Americans aren’t blind, and we’re certainly not stupid. Every fire, every shattered storefront, every violent mob ignored by the press is another nail in the coffin of their credibility. The truth doesn’t need a spokesman; it just needs to be seen. And thanks to the internet, we’ve all got front-row seats.

