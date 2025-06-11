Sin, Shame, and Seeking Grace: Michael Tait’s Public Confession

Church kids who grew up and came of age in the ‘90s were familiar with two groups: Christian hip-hop pioneers DC Talk and rockers Newsboys. The two groups had a common thread in singer Michael Tait. Tait was a founding member of DC Talk and remained with the group until its permanent hiatus in 2001. He then joined Newsboys as their lead singer in 2009.

In January, Tait abruptly announced that he was leaving Newsboys but didn’t explain why. It wasn’t until this month that we found out the reason for Tait’s departure.

On June 4, journalist Jessica Morris, who had spent two and a half years investigating the story, revealed that Tait allegedly had a history of plying young men with drugs while on tour and fondling them.

“Three men spoke to [The Roys Report], alleging that Tait befriended them individually on Christian music tours in 2004, 2010, and 2014,” Morris reported. “They were all 22 years old at the time.”

“Two men stated that they were drinking alcohol with Tait and later woke to him fondling” them, Morris continued. “One alleged Tait also offered him cocaine while on the Newsboys tour bus. The third told TRR that Tait gave him a back massage while skinny dipping and later invited him to share his king-size bed.”

By Morris’ publication time, Tait had not responded to her request for a comment, but on Tuesday, he came forward with an extensive statement on Instagram.

The statement began:

Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse and sexual activity are sadly, largely true. For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way. I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it—sin. I don’t blame anyone or anything but myself. While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them. When I abruptly left Newsboys in January I did so to get help. I was not healthy, physically or spiritually, and was tired of leading a double life. I spent six weeks at a treatment center in Utah, receiving help that may have saved my life from ultimate destruction. I have been clean and sober since, though I still have lots of hard work ahead of me.

He contrasted his years-long habit of “living two distinctly different lives” with the last six months of living “a singular life—one of utter brokenness and total dependence on a loving and merciful God.”

Tait acknowledged that he has sought treatment for his issues and asked for forgiveness:

I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality the rest of my life. I can only dream and pray for human forgiveness, because I certainly don’t deserve it. I have even accepted the thought that God may be the only One who ultimately and completely forgives me. Still, I want to say I’m sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry. It is my hope and prayer that all those I have hurt will receive healing, mercy, and hope from the Merciful Healer and Hope-Giver… To the extent my sinful behavior has caused anyone to lose respect or faith or trust in me, I understand, deserve, and accept that. But it crushes me to think that someone would lose or choose not to pursue faith and trust in Jesus because I have been a horrible representative of Him—for He alone is ultimately the only hope for any of us.

He also didn’t shift blame or make excuses. Instead, he called his behavior exactly what it was: sin.

“Sin is a terrible thing, taking us where we don’t want to go; keeping us longer than we want to stay; and costing us more than we want to pay,” he wrote. “I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing — work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”

Tait concluded by citing Psalm 51, which is King David’s expression and prayer of repentance. It was a fitting ending to what CCM Magazine called a “powerful and heart-wrenching statement.”

It’s probably too early to determine whether Tait’s career is completely over, but he’s focusing on healing and wholeness. There’s a lesson for all of us in this: We may not commit heinous, public sin, but repentance and contrition are what we should strive for anytime we sin against others.

“Tait’s catalog, like so many artists before him, contains songs that still stir hearts toward the Gospel,” the remaining members of Newsboys said in their statement. “His failures do not negate that impact, even as his actions now rightly call for humility, accountability, and deep repentance.”

Pray for Michael Tait. Pray for his victims. Pray for his family, friends, and former bandmates. And pray that we can approach our own sins with sincere repentance and the desire for healing.

