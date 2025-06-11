Look In Their Eyes: MSM Hacks Know They're Lying and That Their Industry Is Dying

There is a pretty steady level of righteous anger for the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media that conservatives keep humming along. The propagandists have always been bad, but their behavior since 2016 has been inexcusable. At times it seems as if they are deliberately trying to give us a reminder we don't need that they are truly loathsome human beings.

Now is one of those times.

Once again, America's faux journalist class is leading the charge on an easily disprovable false narrative in service of their masters at the Democratic National Committee. Also once again, they are doing it to foment violence and protect the criminals who are committing it.

The difference now is that the mainstream media powerhouses are no longer able to lie with impunity like they could in the 20th century and the early part of this one. One big reason for that is President Trump, whose eternally combative footing with the MSM is helping to bring the Republic back from the Biden brink. I have probably written thousands of words about how refreshing it is to have a Republican president who doesn't roll over and play dead for a press corps that will never, ever report on him fairly. This president and his administration punch back:

A few simple truths:

–Looting an Adidas store isn’t justice.

–Burning cities isn’t speech.

–@GavinNewsom isn’t a good governor.



And what’s happening in Los Angeles aren’t 'peaceful rallies' — they’re third-world insurrection riots on American soil. pic.twitter.com/hc6Ym4gXdO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2025

I wrote back in December that the mainstream media death rattle had begun, but that it would take a lot longer that most people thought it would. There are a variety of ongoing factors contributing not only to the MSM's slow demise, but to its ability to hang too long as well. The good news is that I've been able to revise my predictions for both of those a lot in recent years — always in the direction which conservatives would like to see them revised.

The lefties in the MSM know how this all plays out. You can see it in eyes of the television hacks. They know that they are now nothing more than puppets on a sinking ship. Once upon a time, their false narratives could sway public opinion with the greatest of ease. After failing to prevent the election of the man who they repeatedly compared to Hitler despite engaging in the most galling and concentrated journalistic malpractice in American history, they are broken.

The one time they did keep him from winning, they knew it was a pyrrhic victory made possible only by the distraction of a global pandemic that provided cover for the introduction of a host of election "irregularities" (yes, I'm being deliberately coy). The reason that so many of them were able to delude themselves about Joe Biden's dementia was that, deep down, they knew that being tied to the tracks in a tunnel while waiting for the 2024 Trump Express to come through was the price that they paid in 2020.

President Trump's sweep of the swing states last year was their warning that they were much closer to becoming vestigial than they'd previously thought.

As I wrote in the December column, the mainstream media's biggest strength is in the ratings of the Big Three nightly newscasts, which are still huge. The Big Three also play to a portion of the electorate that is easily influenced by television news. That is a demographic, however, that is quite old and not at all being replaced by younger viewers. As the lefties like to say, it's not sustainable.

The MSM hacks' last hope is to thrash about and find one lie that might get a Democrat back in the White House in 2029. It might work, but I doubt it. Then again, who knows how many more viruses Anthony Fauci ordered up while he still had a job. It's more likely that, by the next time a Democrat wins the presidency, he or she will know that the MSM didn't do anything to move the needle. Then it's really dinosaur time.

