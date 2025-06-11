The Bricks Were Just the Beginning: AOC's Riot Whitewash

Have you ever watched someone try to explain away a train wreck by calling it a “slight delay”? That’s what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just did.

The L.A. riots—where cops were attacked, stores were ransacked, and chaos was organized down to the minute—were, according to her, nothing more than “teens throwing rocks.”

She said it straight-faced, like she was describing a pillow fight that got out of hand.

This is what passes for leadership now. A congresswoman giving ideological CPR to vandals and arsonists?

Let’s not pretend this was a slip.

This was intentional.

And dangerous.

Euphemisms Aren’t Harmless

Words matter.

A lot.

Especially when they’re used to blur lines on purpose. AOC didn’t call it a riot. She didn’t say “mob,” “assault,” or “criminal conspiracy.” Just “teens” and “rocks.”

That’s not just soft language. That’s political camouflage.

It’s the same trick used by regimes throughout history.

Stalin didn’t starve millions of Ukrainians; he “redistributed grain.”

Mao didn’t destroy an entire generation; he “reeducated the youth.”

Pol Pot didn’t murder his own people; he “reset society.”

And now we’ve got AOC, who seems to think she’s doing some noble work by downplaying criminal violence into a bedtime story with bad lighting.

But this is how you lose a country when the truth gets massaged until it doesn’t even flinch anymore.

These “Teens” Have Logistics

Let’s talk about those “teens.” Because the media and AOC love the idea that this was some spontaneous burst of youthful rebellion.

But look at the footage. They weren’t dragging their feet in from math class. They showed up with coordinated outfits, encrypted messaging apps, and backpacks full of gear. They weren’t just tossing rocks; they had industrial fireworks, high-powered lasers, tactical gloves, and body armor. You don’t get that from a paper route.

Someone’s funding this.

Someone’s planning it.

Someone’s paying for the gear, the transportation, the food drops, the bail funds.

These aren’t street-level tantrums. They’re field operations.

It’s the exact blueprint from 2020. Pallets of bricks are showing up on cue. Mysterious vans. People moving in coordinated pods. It wasn’t random, then. It’s not random now.

And we’re supposed to believe it’s just bored teenagers?

If that’s the case, I’d like to meet the 14-year-old who knows how to spoof cell towers and disrupt police comms.

Trump’s the Villain, Even When He’s Not in the Room

And, of course, because it’s written in progressive stone tablets: BLAME TRUMP!

That’s the first and last line of the script.

If you stub your toe, Trump.

If there’s a solar flare, Trump.

If an earthquake hits Tokyo, someone on The View will blame Trump for not signing the Paris Accords.

So when riots break out in L.A., guess who gets the finger?

AOC somehow twists her logic into a pretzel and claims the violence is Trump’s fault. His immigration policies apparently triggered the “teens” into lobbing bricks through cop car windshields.

Let that sink in.

Trump enforces existing law, rioters torch a Walgreens, and AOC connects the dots like she’s solving the Hoffa disappearance.

It’s like blaming a smoke detector for the fire.

This Isn’t Ignorance: It’s Tactical

We’ve got to stop pretending AOC just doesn’t know better.

She knows exactly what she’s doing.

She’s not confused.

She’s not naive.

She’s not a bartender who tripped and fell into Congress.

She’s a political operator with a media halo and a base that’s been trained to treat every riot like performance art.

This kind of reframing has been employed for a long time.

Venezuela blames CIA plots for starving its people.

Cuba blames “foreign misinformation” for its human rights abuses.

Iran calls protestors “Western puppets.”

Every single time, blame the outsider, defend the chaos, rebrand the oppression.

Now, here, we do the American version. Say the criminals are victims. Call destruction “activism.” Pretend the fires mean we’re making progress.

It’s not that they forget history. It’s that they don’t want you to remember it.

Kool-Aid for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Let’s talk about the Kool-Aid.

AOC didn’t sip it. She bought a lifetime supply and built her career selling it by the cup. She’s living in an echo chamber made of hashtags and virtue signals.

Every time there’s a riot, she gives us a new euphemism. Every act of violence is just “misunderstood youth” or “disenfranchised voices.”

It’s like living next door to a guy who keeps torching your shed and says, “Hey, it’s just my way of expressing trauma.”

We used to have a word for this kind of thinking: delusion. Now, we call it activism.

AOC’s version of reality is filtered through social media likes and retweets. If it doesn’t trend, it doesn’t happen. If it doesn’t fit the narrative, rewrite the story.

Or better yet, erase it.

Call It What It Is Or Shut Up!

This part matters most.

If you can’t say the word riot, you don’t deserve a seat at the adult table.

After 9/11, Ilhan Omar called it “some people did something.”

Let that marinate for a minute.

The worst attack on American soil, hijackings, towers falling, thousands dead, and her summary sounded like a third-grade book report.

That wasn’t a slip. That was a test. To see what people would let slide.

And they let it slide.

Now, here we are again. Bricks flying in California, Molotovs landing next to patrol cars, cops ambushed, streets turned to warzones--and we’re being told it’s kids “acting out.”

You don’t fix problems by ignoring their names. You don’t stop violence by pretending it’s a poem. You stop it by calling it what it is: premeditated, deliberate, and deadly.

Anything less is a lie.

AOC Can’t Rewrite the Story; She Can’t Even Write It

This is where we land.

AOC isn’t trying to rewrite history. She never understood it in the first place. She speaks in preloaded slogans, not thoughts.

She’s the human version of an auto-complete sentence.

And the Squad?

They’re not a think tank. They’re a TikTok filter with a voting record. They speak in catchphrases, legislate in memes, and govern like their Twitter mentions are policy briefings.

They don’t deal with reality. They manufacture illusions.

But guess what: People are waking up. They see the cities burning. They hear the double talk. And they’re not buying it anymore.

Because the only people calling it “teens throwing rocks” are the ones too scared to admit they’ve lost control.

And the rest of us?

We’re the ones left dodging the bricks.

Even with Trump back in office, The View still screams “dictator!” every time he does his job.

