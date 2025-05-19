The Morning Briefing: The Fake Breakup Between the MSM and the DNC Is a Bit Much to Stomach

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Catellüumbra felt that most British breakfast foods weren't living up to their potential.

Advertisement

Regarding Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis: prayers for him and the family. That is all.

We do, however, need to talk about this nonsense that the mainstream media is putting out there about not knowing about Biden's dementia.

It's pure fiction.

There is no separation whatsoever between the mainstream media and the Democratic National Committee.

Let us just take a look at how the MSMers are trying to fashion the story. Then we we'll explore why their masters at the DNC are letting them get away with it. It's a family feud of epic political proportions, but it's not really a feud. We're dealing with the most awful people in the history of the Republic feigning honesty because they know that they can get away with it.

We'll focus on the execrable Jake Tapper, one of the worst of the Biden apologists. As we are all painfully aware, Jakey boy is trying to make a book buck off of pretending that he didn't know that President LOLEightyonemillion was no longer a mental participant in reality. This is from my new colleague David Manney:

For years, Tapper was the liberal standard-bearer of integrity in journalism. His war-zone reporting gave him an air of grit. His book, The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, cemented his reputation. He honored nineteen American soldiers who died defending Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan. Nineteen strong, he wrote. He spoke their names. He respected sacrifice. He made us believe he understood duty. Which is why his silence on President Joe Biden’s mental decline feels like treason. Tapper knew. Maybe not every detail, but he knew enough. The rest of us watched with our own eyes as Biden stumbled through sentences, wandered from podiums, and got lost trying to exit stages. But Tapper? He told America that nothing was wrong. That any concern was a right-wing hit job.

Advertisement

As I've written many times before, Tapper never had any integrity. Conservatives who thought he did were beyond mistaken. He's a horrible human being. It's being proven by the fact that he's pretending to have been duped by the Democratic Party regarding Joe Biden's obvious mental decline.

Tapper and all of his colleagues in the mainstream media have made a living out of being in bed with the Democratic National Committee. It's impossible to tell where one ends and the other begins. The relationship is beyond symbiotic. The very notion that one hand didn't know what the other was doing is patently absurd.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media desperately need some separation from the party proper to prop up the credibility artifice. What's more important, however, is that the Democratic Party desperately needs to let the hacks have this moment.

What they are banking on here is the short attention span of the consumers of news in the United States. They'll have this spat, Tapper and his ilk will sell a few books, then the MSM will continue lying for the Dems. Hopefully for them, most people will forget the spat part. The odds on that are pretty good.

OK, better than good.

The Democratic National Committee is so in control of the mainstream media that it is comfortable with letting its journalist hacks wander off-leash for a bit. The obedient pets will always return for treats.

Advertisement

Once more, with feeling: the only one who didn't know that Joe Biden wasn't all there anymore was Joe Biden.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

This was my late YoYo. Followed me everywhere. The first couple of days after I'd come home from a trip, he'd stand outside the bathroom door shrieking at me.

pic.twitter.com/lRo6LoGCtC — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 18, 2025

PJ Media

Joe Biden Has Prostate Cancer

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Relying on the Kindness of Criminals Is No Way to Be a Cop, Lady

Why the First Lady's Foster Care Initiative Matters

Here's How Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Will Help Americans

I SAID WHOLE MILK. This Might Be the Most Absurd Union Walkout in History

‘Awe-Inspiring Heroes’: Trump Honors Armed Forces Day

Sunday Thoughts: Forgiving Even When It's Tough

What Can College Sports Do About Its Biggest Problems?

The Forgotten Casualties of the Opioid War

Pope Leo and Trump Have a Lot in Common

Et Tu, Tapper? The Benedict Arnold of Broadcast Journalism

PR Fallout of the Biden Tapes: More Than the President’s Brain Has Melted

David Hogg: The Arrogance of a Manufactured Martyr

Video: 12 Christians Murdered EVERY DAY — Mostly by Muslims — and 380 MILLION Pe

Advertisement

Has the Trump Administration Found a Country to Take Gazans?

Kash Patel: Accountability Is Coming for Those Who Politicized the FBI

Townhall Mothership

DO IT. House Budget Committee Set to Reconvene to Pass on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Trump, Conservatives Offer Prayers and Support After Joe Biden’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

FBI Labels Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Explosion As Terrorist Act As Trump Moves to Expand IVF

Dems Want N.J. to Be a Sanctuary State, Gubernatorial Candidate Ciattarelli Says

NJFOS Endorses Ciattarelli for Governor

Colorado Paper Uses Trump to Pitch Democrats on Rethinking Support for Gun Control

+1. Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Expanding Defense of Property

The Evil Scheme Behind the Spate of Anti-Trump Lawsuits

What Is Love? Sunday Reflection

Jake Tapper Is Why We Can’t Quit Stephen Glass

Trump, Other Leaders React to Biden's Cancer Diagnosis, Offer Prayers and Hope

Marco Rubio Says Intelligence Community Is Flat-Out 'Wrong' About Tren de Aragua

SecState Rubio Says US Role Is Changing As Part of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Process

'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey

Love this guy.'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble Call for Unity After Inaugural Mass

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill Means'

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Marlboro Man Thought He Was Usain Bolt

Sky Candy: The Engine Is in the Shop

Advertisement

Tinfoil Haturday: I'm a Facebook Lab Rat. You Might Be, Too. Here Is What You NEED to Know.

Looking for an Adventure? This Might Be the Place Where You'll Find It

World War II Code-Breakers and the Moral Dimensions of Spycraft

Justice at the Plate: Shoeless Joe and the Long Road Back to Cooperstown

Did SCOTUS Forget Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley?

The Toxic Masculinity of ‘The Liver King’

The World's First 'Personalized' Gene Editing Treatment May Have Saved a Baby's Life

Democrats Are the Party of Child Exploitation

Politics, Profits, and the Price of Trust: The Vaccine Reckoning We Were Warned About

GOLD (IT WAS EPIC). 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' 5th Anniversary Extravaganza

Around the Interwebz

Chris Parnell Says He “Never Really Knew” Why He Was Let Go And Then Rehired By ‘SNL’

Sierra made the games of my childhood. Are they still fun to play?

Beware the Legends Behind These National Park Souvenirs

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/18/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Atlantic

Radio: iHeartRadio

Secondary Print: The New Yorker

New Media: Townhall



EDT

8:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Bill Signing

Rose Garden

Pre-Credentialed Media



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Law Enforcement Event

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Kennedy Center Board Dinner

State Dining Room

White House Press Pool



Briefing Schedule

9:00 AM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.