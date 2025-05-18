Kash Patel: Accountability Is Coming for Those Who Politicized the FBI

During an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, FBI Director Kash Patel laid out a blunt assessment of the damage done to the Bureau by past leadership, promising that real accountability is on the horizon for those who weaponized the agency against political opponents.

Advertisement

Patel outlined his four-point plan to restore integrity and trust in the FBI, beginning with a focus on violent crime and homeland defense, but emphasized that organizational accountability and constitutional oversight are at the core of the Bureau’s future.

“Our priorities — simple: Crush violent crime, defend the homeland, rigorous organizational accountability, and… aggressive constitutional oversight with Congress,” Patel said.

He stressed that the rank-and-file employees are not the problem, but rather a small group of politically motivated elites who turned the agency into a tool of the left. “We already have the men and women here in the rank and file that signed up to be cops, that signed up to be intel analysts… that want to do the work,” he explained. “What we need America to know is that this place was politicized.”

Patel pointed to the growing pile of evidence that Congress is now reviewing: documents related to Crossfire Hurricane, the January 6 investigation, and the now-infamous Richmond Catholic memo targeting religious Americans.

ICYMI: Is the Dems’ Worst Nightmare Coming True?

“Congress has rightfully requested the documents… and now, finally, Americans are reading for themselves the documentation where a very select few leaders in the former FBI decided to politicize it,” he said. “We don’t need me and the deputy telling you it’s politicized. We want the American people to read it, and now they are.”

Advertisement

Bartiromo noted her own role covering the early revelations alongside then-Rep. Devin Nunes and other truth-tellers like Dan Bongino. “I watched it with you and Devin Nunes… you were truthtellers on all of this,” she said.

Patel didn’t hold back in naming names.

“I can speak to the folks that were in our seats, our predecessors, and they intentionally failed the American public by putting on the biggest DC deception game we’ve ever seen,” he said. “When the likes of Comey and McCabe and Strzok and company came in here with the James Bakers of the world and intentionally lied to a federal court… to rig a presidential election by lying to the American public and using taxpayer dollars, likely illegally… that’s what broke the FBI.”

He added that these officials not only lied to the public and the courts, but also withheld critical exculpatory information. “I used to appear before [those courts] to manhunt terrorists — that’s what broke the FBI,” he said.

But the reckoning has begun. “As Congress is working rigorously with us, the Crossfire Hurricane documents are coming fast and hard,” Patel warned. “They’re being sent there unredacted so we can have full accountability. And that’s how you restore… the trust that was lost to the American public.”

Advertisement

This morning, exclusively on @SundayFutures, @MariaBartiromo interviewed @FBIDirectorKash & @FBIDDBongino on honoring our heroes, ending politicization in the FBI, and returning the Bureau to its core mission. Watch part 1 here 👇 pic.twitter.com/gPrn4CfFnp — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) May 18, 2025

The message was crystal clear: the days of using the FBI as a political weapon are over — and the people responsible won’t be shielded by their former titles or the media that once protected them.

While others shy away from exposing FBI corruption, we're doubling down on investigative reporting. Help us continue holding power to account with a VIP membership. Join today using code FIGHT for 60% off and get ad-free access to uncensored coverage of the Bureau's transformation.