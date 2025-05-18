Is the Dems’ Worst Nightmare Coming True?

By now, you’ve heard the narrative from the media that President Trump’s approval ratings are in the toilet, that Americans are sour on the economy and blame Trump, and that basically Trump is the cause of all of our problems. Heck, even Trump voters have buyer’s remorse.

That’s what we’re supposed to believe, anyway.

Make no mistake about it, nothing could be further from the truth, and in reality, Democrats have every reason to be panicking right now. Why? Because Trump’s popularity is surging in a blue state.

How could the country be revolting against Trump when Trump's popularity is surging in the deep blue state of New Jersey? According to a new Emerson College/Pix 11/The Hill poll, Trump is now viewed more favorably than New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

The numbers tell the devastating story for Democrats. Trump holds a 47% approval rating among New Jersey voters, with 47% disapproving and 6% undecided. Meanwhile, Murphy is underwater with a pathetic 40% approval rating and 45% disapproving. Make no mistake about it -- this is a stunning development in a state that Democrats have dominated for decades.

That’s hard for even Chris Christie to swallow.

Let's be honest here: New Jersey hasn't gone Republican in a presidential election since 1992. Biden carried the state by 16 points in 2020, but Kamala Harris barely squeaked by with a 6-point margin in 2024—the worst Democratic performance in generations.

The trend is impossible to ignore: Donald Trump’s support in New Jersey has grown steadily with each election. In 2016, he earned 1.6 million votes. That climbed to 1.8 million in 2020, and in 2024, he topped 1.9 million—a clear sign that his America First message is striking a chord with voters tired of Democrat failures.

At the same time, pro-Trump activist Scott Presler—whose ground game was instrumental in flipping Pennsylvania—is now setting his sights on New Jersey. His group, Early Vote Action, helped erase the GOP registration gap in Pennsylvania and played a key role in delivering the state for Trump in 2024.

This stunning shift in New Jersey voter sentiment sends a clear message: Americans are rejecting the Democrats' radical agenda. With Trump now more popular than the sitting Democratic governor in one of the bluest states in the nation, Trump and the Republican Party could be on the verge of breaking the back of Democratic dominance in places they've long taken for granted. New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes could be going Republican in the next presidential election.

With the radical left’s policies hitting New Jersey families hard, voters in the Garden State are waking up to the reality that conservative leadership works. And with grassroots powerhouses like Presler now targeting the state ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial race, a red wave in New Jersey is certainly possible.

The writing is on the wall for Democrats. Their policies have failed, their support is crumbling, and voters are ready for real leadership. President Trump's surge in New Jersey proves that even in the deepest of blue states, Americans are embracing his America First vision for the nation.

