New Jersey Will Be the Next Blue State to Flip Red

If you don’t know who Scott Presler is, you should take a moment to appreciate what he did for this country. You may have seen him speak at Donald Trump’s second rally in Butler, Pa., last month. He’s also the reason for the huge surge in Republican voter registrations in Pennsylvania this year, helping the GOP close the registration gap in the state. He played a major role in helping to flip the state in the 2024 presidential elections.

Presler gained national attention in 2019 for organizing a Baltimore cleanup that removed 12 tons of trash in just 12 hours. Over the past decade, he’s crisscrossed the country, registering conservative voters and training activists to do the same. Presler’s efforts were pivotal in flipping key counties in Florida and New York, helping Republicans secure the House in 2022.

In 2023, he launched Early Vote Action to boost conservative voter turnout through a comprehensive approach, promoting early, absentee, and mail-in voting. In addition to his efforts in Pennsylvania, his organization worked on flipping Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

It worked. Trump won all of the states.

Pollsters likely weren’t taking the Republican voter registration surge into account when they polled these states, which made Kamala look somewhat stronger than she really was and made it possible for Trump to win Pennsylvania by a greater margin than any Republican in recent history. He may also be the reason why Dave McCormick defied all the polls that showed him behind Democrat incumbent Bob Casey Jr. and won his election to the Senate.

According to RNC Co-chair Lara Trump, “Scott Presler has single-handedly registered more voters for the Republican Party than any other human being alive today."

His work continues, and he is now turning his attention to New Jersey ahead of its 2025 elections.

I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey



& commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2024

This is huge. Remember, New Jersey caught almost everyone off guard last week, with Kamala Harris carrying the state by a mere five points — a ridiculously narrow margin for a Democratic presidential candidate in a state that hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential race since voting for George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump previously lost New Jersey by nearly 16 points in 2020.

This is phenomenal news and gives me hope that New Jersey is on the way to becoming a swing state.

Trump also came within about five percentage points in Virginia and New Mexico, signaling potential new battlegrounds for the GOP in future elections. Trump also nearly came within single digits in New York, making it clear that the nation is ripe for a Republican wave that will ensure a strong conservative movement for years to come.

With Presler on the job of flipping New Jersey red, I'm confident that we'll see the Garden State become a battleground state in the coming elections and one that Republicans can win again.