‘Awe-Inspiring Heroes’: Trump Honors Armed Forces Day

May 17 is Armed Forces Day, when we honor those willing to sacrifice everything to guard our freedom.

In his official proclamation designating this as Armed Forces Day in line with years of tradition, President Donald Trump praised “America’s legacy of awe-inspiring heroes” and urged “all Americans to display the flag of the United States at their homes and businesses on Armed Forces Day, and I urge citizens to learn more about military service by attending and participating in the local observances of the day.”

Today is a wonderful day to thank all those you know who are serving in the military, and pray for those overseas in dangerous situations. It is also an excellent opportunity to take the time to learn more about some of the military heroes in American history.

You could start with James Armistead Lafayette, John Callendar, Samuel Whittemore, Peter Salem, George Washington, Nathan Hale, Dr. Warren, and Alexander Hamilton (Revolutionary War), and Col. William Trimble, U.S. Grant, and Robert M. Boody (Civil War). You can also read the truly remarkable stories of Alvin York (World War I), Mitchell Paige, Dorie Miller, and George Patton (World War II), Lewis Millet (Korea), John A. Chapman (Afghanistan), Chaplain Fr. Vincent Capodanno, and William Maud Bryant (Vietnam).

Trump reflected in his proclamation:

On Armed Forces Day, we pause to honor the men and women of America’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force. Every day, throughout our homeland and in far-flung regions of the world, our fighting forces valiantly safeguard our liberty, defend our border, and support global stability through humanitarian missions and disaster relief operations. In America’s legacy of awe-inspiring heroes, they are without equal.

As commander-in-chief, Trump continued, he believes that his “highest responsibility is to ensure our all-volunteer military, 2.1 million-strong, is the world’s most lethal fighting force.” To that end, “I have taken bold steps to prioritize military excellence and readiness across every branch of service, ensuring that all active duty, National Guard, and Reserve members who wear our Nation’s uniform are prepared to deploy, fight, and win against any adversary in any domain.”

In usual Trump style, he boasted, “America’s military will soon be stronger and more powerful than ever before. Since November, enlistment numbers for every branch of the Armed Forces have surged — recruitment is now the highest it has been in 30 years.”

He stated:

On Armed Forces Day, we celebrate those for whom patriotism is not a passive, lofty ideal, but a way of life that is measured by the unyielding commitment to serve this Nation with valor, vigilance, integrity, and devotion to duty. It is worthy not only of a day of recognition but also a lifetime of respect from a grateful Nation.

Trump declared that First Lady Melania Trump also “joins me in saluting our service members — on land, at sea, and in air and space — along with their devoted families, who share in this legacy of service and sacrifice.”

God bless our soldiers, sailors, guardians, airmen, and Marines!

