Good News: Canadian Government’s Ostrich-Killing Plans Halted

Victory! A temporary stay has been put on the Canadian government’s plan to cull (ie., kill) 400 ostriches who are both the pets and livelihood of their owners.

After Canadian authorities claimed that two ostriches at a farm tested positive weeks ago for H5N1 based on very unreliable PCR tests, the ostriches were set to meet the deadly fate of millions of poultry in Canada and the U.S. with the stupid mass-killing “solution” to bird flu.

But Canada’s “Peanut the Squirrel moment” has been at least postponed, much to the relief of the couple who own the ostriches and were pleading with others to help them protest the government’s order, which would destroy their farm and kill hundreds of birds because two were allegedly positive for the virus.

The owners and their allies began weeping with joy when they heard the ruling in their favor:

BREAKING OSTRICH UPDATE: Watch the tears of joy from Universal Ostrich Farms’ Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski as the Regional District of Central Kootenay passes a motion that blocks the CFIA from their cull plans—for now. Full report soon at: http://SaveTheOstriches.com — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey ) May 14, 2025

Rebel News, which has been covering the case and rallying support for Karen, Dave, and their ostriches, reported the good news update on May 15:

Regional District of Central Kootenay has passed a motion blocking the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) from dumping hundreds of ostrich carcasses into the local landfill — unless the agency can prove the birds are actually infected with avian flu… Now, over 100 peaceful protesters — calling themselves the “Ostrich Protectors” — have assembled at the farm, refusing to stand by while Ottawa greenlights the cull. The gathering follows a court decision siding with the CFIA, giving the agency legal clearance to proceed with the slaughter.

We saw this all before with COVID-19. There was a one-size-fits-all “solution” imposed regardless of context, which usually ended up being more destructive than the original virus.

Interestingly, the ostriches were specifically being used in research to find a way to counteract bird flu without killing hundreds of birds at a time. Rebel News explains:

The farmers have good reason to believe that their 400 remaining long-necked friends have already achieved natural immunity for the avian flu and it’s possible that the younger ones who did get sick were not sick with H5N1 at all. Even worse, the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms are not even used for human consumption. Instead, they’ve been crucial to a groundbreaking collaboration with Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University... scientists and the university’s president, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, have been successfully extracting antibodies from the birds robust eggs in an effort to further interventions to the avian flu that's supposedly the reason for ordering the killing of the birds and millions upon millions of others like them.

By the way, if you want to know why egg prices have been so high at your grocery store, the mass slaughter of chickens over avian flu, in many cases with only a few birds testing positive on the unreliable PCR tests, is a huge reason. If only more poultry owners could obtain positive rulings preventing authorities from mass killing the birds.

