Canada’s Peanut the Squirrel Moment

Catherine Salgado | 4:19 PM on May 15, 2025
Canadians, don’t stick your heads in the sand over this government overreach.

Not long after Judicial Watch exposed New York bureaucrats’ disturbing plan to seize and kill Mark Longo’s pets, Peanut the Squirrel and Free the Raccoon, Canada is looking to outdo New York in killing beloved pets for no good reason.

“Hundreds of healthy, immune ostriches are set to be slaughtered by government mandate while groundbreaking research and a family farm’s livelihood hang in the balance,” Rebel News writes on the “Save the Ostriches” website. Reportedly, based purely on an anonymous tip that led them to use unreliable PCR tests that supposedly showed two ostriches at a farm were positive for H5N1 weeks ago, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a culling order.

The ostriches’ owner, weeping, pleaded, “These are our pets.” She said, “We’ve taken years to be able to pet these guys, walk among these guys, we love these guys. They’re all happy and healthy. If we don’t stand for them, and we don’t pull together, and we don’t save all of these beautiful, happy, healthy animals, then what kind of world have we become?” A world run by heartless, stupid, tyrannical oligarchs who delight in having the power to kill things and ruin people. Please tag @InspectionCan in X posts if you want to share your opinion.

Rebel News explained further:

The farmers have good reason to believe that their 400 remaining long-necked friends have already achieved natural immunity for the avian flu and it’s possible that the younger ones who did get sick were not sick with H5N1 at all.

Even worse, the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms are not even used for human consumption. Instead, they’ve been crucial to a groundbreaking collaboration with Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University... scientists and the university’s president, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, have been successfully extracting antibodies from the birds robust eggs in an effort to further interventions to the avian flu that's supposedly the reason for ordering the killing of the birds and millions upon millions of others like them.

Where are the animal rights activists and environmentalists?

Recommended: Mass Murder: Planned Parenthood Killed Record 402K Babies in 2023-2024

Rebel News indicated that the Canadian government might be looking to kill the birds precisely because they are part of research to counteract bird flu, since Moderna is developing a bird flu vaccine. Moderna has a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada, planned in partnership with the Canadian government. Whether this had any impact on CFIA‘s ruling is unknown, but certainly the decision to kill numerous healthy ostriches because extremely unreliable tests indicated that two had a virus earlier this year is, quite literally, overkill.

