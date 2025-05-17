Video: 12 Christians Murdered EVERY DAY — Mostly by Muslims — and 380 MILLION Persecuted Worldwide

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:01 AM on May 17, 2025
Christians are by far the most persecuted religious group around the world — though virtually no one in the West knows this, thanks to complicit, Christian-hating media. In this video, we look at some alarming facts and statistics behind this growing pandemic, which the "powers-that-be" are concealing from the Christians of the West in order to keep them sitting ducks before the coming storm.

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

