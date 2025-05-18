Has the Trump Administration Found a Country to Take Gazans?

A new and unconfirmed report says that the Trump administration is trying to make a deal with Libya to take in a large number of Gazans as the administration continues to search for a way to clear the Gaza Strip of terrorists and jihad-loving “civilians” alike.

Rumors aside, one thing is certain — the Gaza Strip had been nothing but a breeding ground of genocidal jihad ever since Israel gave it to the Arabs who called themselves “Palestinians” in a failed effort to appease said Palestinians. Whether it’s to Libya, as the new report asserts, Egypt, Jordan, or any other of the 50 or so Muslim nations in the world (many of which are ironically reluctant to take the destructive Gazans), the Palestinians need to be moved out of Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (often wrongly called the “West Bank”) to another place.

The Muslim Arabs were given their own state in that area, Jordan. That did not satisfy them, and they have been waging jihad against Israel ever since. They are not going to stop, because their religion commands them to kill non-Muslims, especially Jews. That is why Trump‘s proposals over the last few months to clear out Gaza — by sending many Gazans to other nations — and have Israel and the U.S. control the rebuild is one of the first sensible proposals to solve the Palestinian problem in decades.

NBC News claimed to have inside sources from the Trump administration on the Libya plan, and though we know that these “inside sources” are sometimes fictional or inaccurate, the new report does seem to follow Trump‘s previous proposals for relocating Gazans. The administration could incentivize Libya to take the Palestinians by offering to unfreeze billions of dollars in Libyan assets. If the new report does turn out to be false, however, the main point of needing to find a new home for the Palestinians outside Gaza still stands.

JihadWatch’s Hugh Fitzgerald explained further:

Why has the administration focused on Libya? Here’s why: Libya is an Arab country with a small population and a vast land area. Its population is 7.3 million; to its east is Egypt, with 100 million people, and to its west is Algeria, with 46 million people. It’s a large country with plenty of open space for settlement, and as Trump likes to say, it’s also — like Gaza itself — a “beachfront property.” But there is another reason for the Trump administration focusing on Libya. In 2011, the US froze $34 billion in Libyan assets, afraid that Qaddafi, then facing a popular uprising, might use that money to help himself stay in power. Estimates of the current Libyan frozen assets held by the US should be at least that amount, though the US government during the last fourteen years has made some of those assets available to help Libyans.

And, as noted above, this could be a major bargaining chip for the Trump administration. The report has not been confirmed by the administration.

After the Oct. 7 atrocities and ongoing terrorism from Hamas — a young Israeli mother going to give birth was just murdered by a Palestinian terrorist this week — and the constant displays of enthusiasm for Hamas’s actions from mobs of Gazans, it should be clear that we need a more permanent solution to this problem than the usual temporary ceasefires and pointless appeasement of the Palestinians. It’s time to move the Gazans out.

